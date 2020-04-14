Truth rating: 1

By Brianna Morton |

Has Angelina Jolie come to regret turning down the chance to direct Captain Marvel? That’s what one tabloid reported last year. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and came to our own conclusion on the matter.

Captain Marvel made over a billion dollars worldwide at the box office during its theatrical run. Perhaps Marvel Universe’s first standalone superheroine’s stand out performance at the box office was the reason OK! ran an article claiming turning down the chance to direct the movie left Angelina Jolie regretful. “Angelina’s Major Regret,” read the brief article’s headline.

Jolie was reportedly approached by Marvel Studios to direct and have a supporting role in the superhero flick, but turned it down in favor of directing the Netflix film, First They Killed My Father, a drama based on the real experiences of a survivor of the Cambodian genocide. This decision has led to Jolie kicking herself, alleged an “insider.”

Strangely, the supposed source doesn’t mention Captain Marvel’s female co-director, Anna Boden. Rather, the almost assuredly fake source mentioned the star of the movie, Brie Larson. “Seeing what Brie has done with the film and the fact that it’s turned her into Hollywood’s golden girl has made Angie realize that she made a huge mistake,” snitched the alleged source. Even if Jolie had taken on the role of director and a supporting role in the movie, she wouldn’t have been the titular star, so this apparent jealousy of Larson’s “golden girl” status doesn’t make any sense. Still, the dubious source claimed Jolie “could use some of that glory in her life right now.”

Gossip Cop looked into this matter and while we don’t have the sort of insight into Angelina Jolie’s life and mind to determine whether or not she regrets turning down this specific opportunity, we can confidently say that OK! certainly doesn’t either. Jolie’s directorial efforts have largely focused on dramas. Three (First They Killed My Father, In The Land Of Blood And Honey, and Unbroken) of Jolie’s five directed movies are wartime dramas, specifically.

A fourth, A Place In Time, was a documentary that featured celebrities visiting orphanages, refugee camps, and other locales throughout the world to show the commonalities of the human spirit. The most commercial of the five was 2015’s By The Sea, which was a romantic drama starring Jolie and her then-husband Brad Pitt. Tonally, Captain Marvel just doesn’t seem to fit in Jolie’s wheelhouse, which all appear to be specifically chosen to highlight causes close to Jolie’s heart. Being “Hollywood’s golden girl” isn’t the reason Jolie chooses her directorial subjects. That fact, and this publication’s truly awful reputation when it comes to reporting on Jolie, combined to help Gossip Cop determine our judgement.

In February of this year, the same outlet claimed Jolie was visiting orphanages around the world to adopt another child. “She’s so very proud of her children and all they’ve accomplished, especially their humanitarian efforts, and she wants to give another child the same opportunity,” a supposed source told the magazine. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Jolie, who told us these allegations weren’t true.

A year before that, OK! reported that Jolie and Lady Gaga were battling over the chance to play Cleopatra in a biopic. Though the outlet got their information from a so-called “industry insider,” Gossip Cop went straight to the source and asked Gaga’s spokesperson about the rumors. We were told the spokesperson had no knowledge of Gaga even being in the running for the role. This outlet gets the story so wrong so often, it’s no wonder we can’t trust it.