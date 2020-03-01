Angelina Jolie Believes Men ‘Consider Her Poison’ After Brad Pitt Split?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Angelina Jolie is miserable because she believes men “consider her poison” following her split from Brad Pitt? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

“Angie Moans She Can’t Get A Guy!” reads a headline in the latest issue of the National Enquirer. According to the magazine, Jolie is telling pals she’s been painted as the bad guy in her divorce from Pitt, and now no man in Hollywood wants to go near her. “The guys in Hollywood tend to steer clear of women who could be seen as trouble later on,” a so-called “snitch” tells the outlet. “A lot of people think Angie is intimidating and mean-spirited after what she put Brad through.”

Naturally, the tabloid drags Jennifer Aniston into the picture, with the source claiming Jolie is “humiliated” by Pitt’s “romantic reunion” with his first wife. In reality, Pitt and Aniston haven’t rekindled a romance, as separate reps for both star have confirmed several times. Still, the questionable tipster adds, “She’s tired of seeing Brad find happiness when it’s been difficult for her to find anyone.”

The seemingly phony source adds, “She’s moaned to everyone that she’s undateable. Her lifestyle and her global humanitarian responsibilities do make it difficult for her to maintain a relationship. But her personality doesn’t do her any favors, either.”

Gossip Cop reached out to an individual in Jolie’s camp, who tells us there’s “no truth” to the tabloid’s story. The actress isn’t concerned with her love life at all. Jolie has been focused on work and raising her kids since her 2016 separation from Pitt.

E! News, a much more reliable source for celebrity scoops than the Enquirer, has reported that Jolie’s “single world” involves shooting movies and spending time with her children. The actress has several projects on deck, including the Marvel movie Eternals. Jolie typically brings her kids on location with her, but when she’s not working, the actress is dedicated to her life as a single parent. Jolie isn’t “moaning” about her dating woes as they’re nonexistent and it’s not a pressing topic.

Despite the Enquirer claiming “men” think she’s “poison,” it’s the magazine that’s been determined to paint Jolie as the villain in her divorce. A few weeks ago, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Jolie was preventing Pitt from seeing their kids by purposely creating scheduling conflicts. Shortly before that, the outlet said Jolie was telling Pitt that their kids “hate his guts.” It’s not all the male suitors in Hollywood that have an issue with Jolie – it’s the tabloid.