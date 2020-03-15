Angelina Jolie Trying To Win An Oscar To Steal Spotlight From Brad Pitt?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Angelina Jolie going all out to win an Oscar so she can steal the spotlight from Brad Pitt? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

Pitt won an Academy Award last month for his supporting role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and according to Heat, his estranged wife is hoping to steal his thunder. “Despite the rumors she might be quitting the film industry to concentrate on politics, Angelina is plotting her own Hollywood comeback,” a supposed source tells the magazine. It should be immediately noted, it’s been more than two years since Gossip Cop debunked the rumors about Jolie quitting Hollywood for politics. Those “rumors” only appeared in the pages of the tabloids.

Still, the alleged tipster continues, “It’s undoubtedly her response to the success that Brad enjoyed with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, along with his memorable speeches and expert PR strategy.” The questionable insider adds, “She’s currently in talks to appear in a huge franchise for Universal, as well as planning an Oscar campaign for next year. She’s feeling fired up after the success of The Invisible Man remake, which has been reframed for the #MeToo narrative, and she has her own remake in mind.”

There’s nothing insightful about what this “source” is revealing, despite the tabloid selling it as “insider” information. It was widely reported last month that Jolie is still trying to get a Bride of Frankenstein remake off the ground. The film has been in development for years now. Variety even noted last month that the project might be closer to happening following the success of The Invisible Man.

The seemingly phony source goes on, “She’s also pushing for the studio behind the drama Those That Wish Me Dead to turn it into an Oscar vehicle and start a campaign to get her a nomination.” That film isn’t scheduled to be released until October, so it’s a bit premature to launch any kind of Oscar campaign. We should also note, Jolie won an Oscar 20 years ago for the movie Girl, Interrupted.

Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Jolie, who tells us the tabloid’s article is nonsense. The actress is clearly dedicated to having a successful career – as is the case with every movie star. The idea that she’s only working hard to compete with her estranged husband isn’t accurate at all. Additionally, Gossip Cop has already debunked many variations of this theme.

In October, we busted the National Enquirer for publishing a similar story about Jolie being jealous of Pitt’s success and trying to steal the spotlight from him. In January, the same magazine falsely claimed Jolie was “fuming” over Pitt’s awards season success. Just this week, Gossip Cop called out Life & Style for wrongly reporting that Jolie was trying to “destroy” Pitt because she was so infuriated by him thanking their kids in his Oscars acceptance speech. Pitt’s career and his recent Oscar win have nothing to do with his estranged wife, who isn’t launching a revenge campaign to land her own Academy Award.