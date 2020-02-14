Angelina Jolie Preventing Brad Pitt From Seeing Kids By Creating Scheduling Conflicts?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Angelina Jolie purposely creating scheduling conflicts to prevent Brad Pitt from seeing their six kids? That’s the bogus claim in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can correct it.

“Angie Puts Brad Through Hell To See The Kids!” proclaims a headline in the latest issue of the National Enquirer. The accompanying article says Jolie has been scheduling meetings between Pitt and their children on days when she knows he’ll be busy. According to the magazine, she had been capitalizing on her ex’s involvement in awards season by arranging visitation on the same day as the awards ceremonies. An alleged insider tells the magazine that Pitt is “devastated” by her tactics.

The magazine’s dramatic report isn’t accurate. People magazine, a much more reliable source for celebrity news, reported this week that Pitt has been spending more time with his kids lately. When it comes to custody negotiations, the trusted publication stated, “Things are going much more smoothly, and he is infinitely happier.” In December, in fact, the actor spent his birthday and Christmas Eve with his three youngest children.

It should also be noted, a judge presiding over Pitt and Jolie’s divorce previously warned the actress she’d risk losing custody if she didn’t give her ex more access to their kids. There’s no indication that the Maleficent star has defied any court orders when it comes to visitation. Gossip Cop also checked in with a source close to the situation, who tells us the Enquirer’s report is totally off base.

Although it’s true there’s been tension when it comes to Pitt and Jolie’s custody negotiations, the tabloid is escalating the situation with false narratives. In November, the magazine falsely claimed Jolie was telling Pitt that their kids “hate his guts.” The outlet also alleged that the actress was trash-talking Pitt to their children and actively trying to turn them against him. Gossip Cop debunked that story, which was totally fabricated.

Just one week before publishing that article, the Enquirer claimed Jolie was scheming to escape Los Angeles with her kids by demanding so much child support from Pitt that he’d be forced to let her leave. That bogus story was filled with holes – both legally and logically speaking. Prior to that, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for wrongly reporting that Jolie was moving to New York with her kids to get away from Pitt. That hasn’t happened. The unreliable outlet has zero insight into the ex-couple’s divorce and custody proceedings.