Angelina Jolie Gets ‘Revenge Plastic Surgery’ After Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunion?

By Andrew Shuster

A tabloid claims Angelina Jolie is enraged over Brad Pitt reuniting with Jennifer Aniston, so she spent $1.4 million on “revenge plastic surgery.” Nothing about the story is true. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to NW, Jolie is splurging on nips, tucks, fillers and skin-whitening pills – all because Pitt and Aniston are supposedly “back together.” An alleged insider tells the magazine, “Ange hates that Jen still looks so fresh-faced at 50. She’s had all this work done to try to outshine Jen – but it’s failed.”

Some of Jolie’s cosmetic procedures, says the supposed source, include Botox, skin peels, a nose job and a facelift. Plastic surgery can be expensive, but even if any of that were true, we don’t see how those procedures could add up to $1.4 million. Perhaps we’re underestimating the cost of “skin-whitening pills”?

The suspicious tipster continues, “She’s going for this pale, ethereal look, but no one has the heart to tell her she just looks sick. All the work is giving her an older look. She doesn’t look nearly as good as she did before.” The outlet concludes its story by claiming Jolie was particularly enraged after seeing Pitt and Aniston “fawning over one another at the Golden Globes – while she wasn’t even invited.”

It’s unclear what “fawning” is being referred to here, as the ex-spouses weren’t even photographed together at the ceremony. On the red carpet, Pitt told Entertainment Tonight that Aniston is a “good friend” and looked forward to running into her. The actress also looked on fondly as Pitt gave his acceptance speech. This was the extent of their interactions. As for Jolie, the actress wasn’t nominated for a Golden Globe, so there’s no reason she’d be invited. Still, the seemingly phony source insists the actress spent the night “with a bottle of red and hate-watched the whole thing.”

Gossip Cop should start by pointing out that Pitt and Aniston aren’t back together, so the tabloid’s article is predicated on a false premise. Jolie isn’t enraged by their nonexistent romance. The ex-spouses are on good terms again and occasionally socialize. However, the idea that their friendly reunion has prompted Jolie to undergo major surgery is absurd. An individual in the actress’s camp dismisses the story as fiction.

Last week, Gossip Cop debunked a similar article alleging Jolie was “refusing to eat” over Pitt and Aniston reuniting. There’s a recurring theme here. The tabloids are using the press surrounding Pitt and Aniston to attack the Maleficent star’s health and appearance. This latest take on the subject is more nonsense.

It should also be noted, Gossip Cop busted NW earlier this week for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston had gotten married in Mexico. This new story involving Jolie doesn’t even mention that fake narrative. We wonder how much she’s going to spend on plastic surgery once she hears about the imaginary wedding.