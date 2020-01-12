Angelina Jolie ‘Refusing To Eat’ After Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Reunion?

Truth rating: 0

Angelina Jolie is “refusing to eat” because she’s so upset about the reunion between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston? That’s the bogus story in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to the Globe, Jolie is furious that her estranged husband is friendly with his ex-wife again, and it’s killed her appetite. A supposed insider tells the magazine, “She used to eat half a bowl of cereal in the morning and a small salad and a piece of pizza later on in the day, but she can’t stomach even that anymore. The sight and smell of food seems to turn her stomach.”

As widely reported, Pitt attended Aniston’s Christmas party last month. The alleged source says Jolie was particularly disturbed by the holiday get-together. “She hates that they’re friends again, and hearing how flirtatious they’ve gotten has driven her to starve herself, people closest to her fear.” It should be noted, Pitt and Aniston are pals, but there’s nothing “flirtatious” about their dynamic.

TMZ, which recently confirmed there’s nothing romantic going on between Pitt and Aniston, also reported that they didn’t spend much time together at the Golden Globes last week. The online outlet noted that they exchanged greetings at the afterparty they both attended, but didn’t interact much beyond that.

Reps for both stars have also assured Gossip Cop countless times that they’re not back together. We can also confirm that Jolie isn’t bothered by their friendly dynamic. An individual in the actress’s camp tells us she’s perfectly happy and healthy. The actress isn’t concerned with who her estranged husband hangs out with, Aniston included. She’s focused on her career and what’s best for her kids.

The Globe consistently churns out fiction when it comes to all those involved in this article. Last month, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Jolie was planning to confront both Aniston and Pitt at the Golden Globes. As time has proven, the Maleficent star didn’t attend the awards ceremony.

These baseless attacks on Jolie’s health aren’t new either. In February 2019, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for alleging Jolie was having a health crisis over Pitt dating Charlize Theron. One major issue with that article was that Pitt and Theron were never romantically involved. The Atomic Blonde star herself later dismissed those rumors. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Pitt dismissed every dating rumor surrounding him. As for Jolie, she isn’t having any health issues over Pitt and Aniston’s renewed friendship.