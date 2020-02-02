Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Angelina Jolie plotting to destroy Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s relationship? That’s the far-fetched and fact-challenged story in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

Last week, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style for falsely claiming Pitt and Aniston were planning a $1 million wedding in Napa Valley. In reality, the ex-spouses aren’t back together at all. Separate reps for both stars have confirmed they haven’t rekindled a romance. Reputable outlet such as People magazine have similarly reported that Pitt and Aniston are not dating again, despite being on friendly terms.

Unfortunately, Life & Style is forging ahead with its bogus narrative, while throwing in a whole bunch of imaginary drama involving Jolie. An alleged source tells the magazine the Maleficent star is “tired of being painted as the villain in Brad and Jen’s love story and “there’s no doubt she’ll strike back.” It should be noted, only the gossip media is portraying Jolie as “the villain” in this fictional “love story.”

Jolie’s first plan of attacking, according to the outlet, is to go after Pitt’s bank account while working out the financial details of their divorce. “It’s possible she’ll ask for millions extra just to get back at him,” says the suspicious tipster. “She holds all the cards in terms of the divorce, so it’s not good for Brad that she’s angry. Angie will either get what she wants, or she’ll make his life miserable.”

Jolie’s second plan of attack, if the tabloid is to be believed, is to ruin Pitt and Aniston’s supposed reunion. The magazine maintains that Jolie knows secrets about Pitt’s marriage to the Friends star – secrets he wouldn’t want revealed. “He confided in Angie about his problems with Jen,” says the questionable source. “Now those vulnerable heart-to-heart talks could come back to haunt him. Everyone is warning Brad to stop pushing Angie’s buttons. Even Jen.”

Of course, the tabloid’s report is all based on the false notions that Pitt and Aniston are back together and getting married, neither of which are true. That renders the entire article baseless, but Gossip Cop still checked in with an individual in Jolie’s camp. Our trusted insider confirms it’s all as nonsensical as it sounds. Jolie isn’t plotting revenge against Pitt and Aniston, nor is she trying to destroy their imaginary romance.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time Life & Style has pretended to know Jolie’s reaction to one of Pitt’s nonexistent love affairs. Just last month, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Jolie was furious about Pitt introducing Alia Shawkat to their kids. As we said all along, the movie star wasn’t dating the Arrested Development actress. That’s since become very clear and the tabloid has dropped the storyline altogether.