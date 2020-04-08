Angelina Jolie ‘Banned’ Brad Pitt From Introducing Jennifer Aniston To Kids?

Truth rating: 0

By Brianna Morton |

Has Angelina Jolie “banned” Brad Pitt from introducing their children to Jennifer Aniston? That’s what a tabloid is claiming this week. Gossip Cop looked into the story and can confirm it’s utter nonsense.

Life & Style reports that Jolie refuses to let Pitt introduce their children to Aniston. A suspicious source tells the outlet, “She’s banned Brad from introducing Jen, or any other women, to the children until the divorce is finalized.” That’s a far cry from the headline on the cover, which says that Jolie is demanding Pitt dump Aniston or he’ll lose custody of their kids. This kind of bait and switch is common in tabloids, unfortunately.

Regardless, the supposed source goes on to say, “Angie is bitter that he’s moved on and has warned Brad, ‘I’m going to make your life hell if you don’t listen.’” According to the tipster, there’s not much more Angelina Jolie could do to her former husband that would make his life any more miserable.

“Brad describes it as a never-ending nightmare that he can’t wake up from,” says the insider. “It’s nearly four years later and Angie is still trying to control him. She’s been dragging her feet and seemingly doing everything she can to make the divorce as complicated as possible.” The “bright spot amid the dark times” has been Brad Pitt’s renewed relationship with Jennifer Aniston, claims the outlet. “Brad’s been leaning on Jen throughout his whole ordeal with Angie,” spills the source. “She’s been a tower of strength and they’re getting along better now than when they were married!”

Angelina Jolie, meanwhile, is described as “this love triangle’s perceived villain” by the outlet, a clear bias that’s on full display throughout the piece. “Angelina can’t stand Jen and is convinced that she’s only back with Brad to taunt her,” the so-called “insider” continues. Apparently, Jolie “had hoped that by refusing to reach a settlement and making threats about the kids, she’d drive Brad and Jen apart.” But the exact opposite happened, according to the dubious tipster, “It’s actually brought them closer together. Brad knows Jen is one of the few people he can trust.” All of this seems fit for a movie, in that it’s far removed from reality.

Gossip Cop has determined that this story is completely false. The entire premise depends upon one fact: that Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are dating again. The fact is, they are not. There’s no reason for Angelina Jolie to lash out in jealous anger if her ex-husband isn’t seeing his ex-wife again.

We’ve busted this outlet multiple times in the past for claiming otherwise. For instance, the same publication reported in February of this year that Aniston and Pitt were adopting a baby girl and naming her after Pitt’s pal George Clooney. We reached out to both Aniston and Pitt’s reps for answers. Aniston’s rep told us, “No one can actually believe this crap? It’s all made up.” Pitt’s rep also confirmed our hunch that the story was totally false. The two are not in a romantic relationship, nor are they adopting a baby together.

A few weeks before that, Life & Style ran another story about the supposed “love triangle” between Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, and Jennifer Aniston. Once again, Jolie was cast as the villain because of her supposed efforts to destroy Pitt and Aniston’s relationship. Gossip Cop checked in with an individual in Jolie’s camp, who assured us that nothing of the sort was remotely true. Jolie was never plotting against Pitt, nor was she interested in breaking up an imaginary relationship.