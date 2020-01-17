Angelina Jolie ‘Fuming’ Over Hollywood Celebrating Brad Pitt?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Is Angelia Jolie “fuming” because Brad Pitt is being celebrated by Hollywood? That’s the bogus claim in one of the tabloids. Gossip Cop has learned it’s totally made up.

According to the National Enquirer, the Maleficent star is furious after being left off the guest lists for this year’s awards shows and afterparties, including the Golden Globes. “She’s persona non grata because of the way she’s treated Brad,” an alleged source tells the publication. “Angie may be a big star in her own right, but he is the most beloved actor on the planet – and the feeling far and wide is that she’s made his life a misery. This is Hollywood’s way of getting even!”

It’s unclear who the tabloid is even referring to when it uses the all-encompassing term “Hollywood.” Pitt is indeed receiving all sorts of accolades for his role in the movie Once Upon a Time In Hollywood. He won Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, and just received an Oscar nomination for his performance. However, the world of “Hollywood” isn’t giving Pitt awards to get even with Jolie. He stars in a well-liked film that’s being recognized across the board. Co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and director Quentin Tarantino are also getting plenty of nominations and awards. This has nothing to do with Jolie.

Still, the alleged tipster continues, “The sight of everyone fawning over Brad [at the Golden Globes] made Angie sick to her stomach. She put a brave face on the situation, saying she didn’t want to be with those superficial people anyway, but the fact that she was so brutally snubbed was a huge kick in the teeth. It’s made her more determined than ever to leave L.A. as soon as she can, and she’s even making noises about quitting acting to focus on full-time charity work.”

Jolie wasn’t left off any “guest lists” at this year’s awards shows. The actress wasn’t nominated, so she has no reason to attend any of these events, including the Golden Globes. The actress starred in one film last year – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. It’s safe to say Jolie didn’t sign on for the Disney sequel because she believed it would earn her any prestigious Best Actress nominations. Outside of a Kids’ Choice Award, she wasn’t nominated for the first Maleficent either.

The tabloid’s article makes very little sense, but Gossip Cop still checked in with a source close to Jolie, who confirms it’s all nonsense. Pitt and Jolie aren’t on the best of terms – that much is true. The actress, however, isn’t furious because her estranged husband is earning awards this year. Additionally, Jolie has four films in various stages of development, including the upcoming Marvel movie Eternals. She isn’t quitting acting.

The Enquirer came up with a very similar premise back in October. Gossip Cop busted the magazine then for falsely claiming Jolie was jealous of Pitt’s successful year in movies and was trying to steal the spotlight from him. The phony narrative is being recycled now that awards season has arrived.

Just last month, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for claiming Jolie was upset about Brad Pitt “dating” Alia Shawkat. Of course, Pitt never had any sort of romance with the Arrested Development actress. This latest article is just another attempt by the magazine to paint Jolie as being angry, vindictive and jealous. It’s a baseless allegation.