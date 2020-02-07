Did Angelina Jolie Release A Video Of Brad Pitt Drunk?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Angelina Jolie release a video of a drunken Brad Pitt in order to win their custody battle? Exactly one year ago today, a tabloid claimed she’d be doing so. Gossip Cop debunked the rumor and no such tape was ever leaked.

On February 7, 2019, Star claimed to have information on “the video that will destroy Brad!” Back in 2016, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt shortly after the actor reportedly got into an altercation with the couple’s oldest son, Maddox, during a private flight. According to the tabloid, a “witness” captured footage of Pitt exiting the plane after landing and taking a “drunken joy ride” in an airport golf cart. The magazine alleged that Jolie was now planning to use this footage in her custody battle over her and Pitt’s six children.

Gossip Cop looked into the claim and found it false. If such a video existed, why would it be surfacing as late as 2019? Jolie filed for divorce in 2016. In 2018, Pitt was even granted a higher degree of custody with his children. Moreover, the “exclusive photos” that Star claimed to have as evidence of the video’s existence were admitted to be doctored “simulations” in much smaller print. The whole story was completely fake.

In fact, the two appear to have spent the rest of 2019 in a fairly undramatic manner. In September, Pitt revealed he started going to Alcoholics Anonymous meetings after Jolie filed for divorce. The actor is still sober. Earlier this week, it was reported that the two were planning on expanding their co-owned French winery into the Champagne business. While Pitt and Jolie may not be the Hollywood power couple they used to be, it seems like things are cordial enough at this time.

And yet, the tabloids still search in vain for nasty rumors to dish on the once-great Brangelina. Life & Style, for example, recently made the false claim that Jolie was plotting revenge on Pitt after he supposedly got back together with Jennifer Aniston. Gossip Cop found that that claim, too, was completely baseless. Pitt and Aniston haven’t rekindled a romance, and Jolie isn’t planning revenge over a fictional scenario. They had one friendly interaction backstage at the SAG awards and the tabloids will probably not stop talking about it for years.

The National Enquirer likewise published the phony piece claiming Jolie was “fuming” over Hollywood “getting even” with her by showering Pitt with accolades this award season for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. That claim was also totally bogus. The movie and Pitt’s performance were simply well-received.