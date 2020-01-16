Angelina Jolie Adopting Seventh Baby Once Brad Pitt Divorce Is Finalized?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Angelina Jolie is going to adopt a seventh baby once her divorce from Brad Pitt is finalized? That’s what one of the tabloids is reporting. Gossip Cop can set the record straight.

According to the Globe, Jolie has been eager for another child and would have adopted one sooner, but she’s putting her plans on hold until nailing down a money and custody deal with Pitt. “Now that the settlement’s in the final stages – and she’s confident it will be done and dusted any week now – they can both go on and live their lives,” says a supposed insider. “She just needs to know where she stood financially first.” It should be noted, there’s not a single other outlet reporting that Pitt and Jolie are in the final stages of settling their divorce.

Still, the alleged source continues, “All signs are pointing to a fairly lucrative settlement from Brad. She wants to be able to stay home with the new child and help the other kids get used to their sibling – and living in the style she’s accustomed them to.” The tipster goes on to say Jolie’s other reason for adopting again is that her kids are growing up, and with 18-year-old Maddox away at college, she’s “already feeling empty-nest symptoms.”

“She’d be lost and lonely without those kids and she’s dreading the day they move out,” adds the seemingly phony insider. “Angie’s told them they can live at home as long as they like but they’ll likely fly the coop at some point.” The unknown source further maintains that the actress wanted to adopt a seventh child while she was still with Pitt, “but Brad said six was enough. At the time, she had to cave. But now she can do what she wants.”

“The countries on her list include China, Syria, Ethiopia and other parts of Africa,” adds the questionable tipster. “In fact, she’s firming plans to visit more orphanages around the world until she finds the golden child of her dreams.”

This storyline has cropped up many times before. Last year, Gossip Cop dedicated an entire article to all of the tabloid rumors about Jolie adopting again. The narrative has never panned out and it remains untrue. The Globe said just a few months ago that Jolie’s kids were encouraging her to adopt another child – and “the plan is to have a baby in her arms by year’s end at the latest.” The year ended and a new one has begun. The actress doesn’t have a baby in her arms.

Meanwhile, the Globe can’t keep track of its made-up storylines. Last year, the tabloid alleged Jolie was so “cheap” that she forced her kids to wear “hand-me-down” clothes and eat TV dinners. This latest article says she wants to ensure she gets a large settlement so all of her kids can live “in the style she’s accustomed them to.” Regardless, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Jolie, who tells us she has no plans to adopt a seventh child.