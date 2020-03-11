Angelina Jolie Trying To ‘Destroy’ Brad Pitt By Demanding Full Custody And Dating His Friend?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Angelina Jolie is not trying to “destroy” Brad Pitt, despite a report claiming she’s demanding full custody of their kids and dating one of his friends. Gossip Cop can correct the story. It’s total nonsense.

According to Life & Style, Jolie was enraged by her estranged husband’s acceptance speech at the Oscars, during which he thanked his six kids. “Angie may have been laying low publicly these past few months, but that doesn’t mean she’s not making Brad’s life a living hell behind the scenes,” a supposed source tells the magazine. “It’s no secret that Brad’s resurgence in Hollywood, his Oscar win and how he mentioned the kids in his speech rubbed Angie the wrong way.”

The alleged insider goes on to say that Jolie is infuriated by all the interviews Pitt has given about getting sober in the wake of their split. “She feels that he’s using his divorce, his drinking issues and the kids to drum up sympathy and support. Well, she’s 100 percent not buying it and she doesn’t think the courts should, either. She’s back to telling friends that she wants full custody of their children. And she’s not asking – she’s demanding this time. She’s definitely become the ex-wife from hell.”

From there, the suspicious tipster says Pitt “heard that Angie’s been dating one of his friends,” adding, “Angie told mutual friends that it happened naturally, but of course Brad questions her motives. He says it’s just another one of her twisted revenge tactics. He doesn’t trust her.” Naturally, the tabloid doesn’t provide any sort of hint as to who this mystery “friend” might be. The seemingly phony source adds, “Bottom line, Angie doesn’t want to see Brad happy. She’s bitter about the divorce and she’s bitter about sharing the kids. Angie basically blames Brad for everything that’s gone wrong in her life and she wants him to suffer for it.”

The tabloid’s cover story is yet another attempt to turn Jolie into some sort of super villain. The idea that the Maleficent star wants full custody because Pitt mentioned their kids in his Oscar speech is absurd. She’s not keeping him away from their children either. Just this week, it was reported that Pitt skipped the BAFTAs last month to be with his daughter Zahara as she recovered from surgery. The actor missed an awards ceremony to be by his child’s side, and Jolie didn’t try to put a stop to that.

When it comes to custody negotiations, it’s fair to say the process hasn’t gone so smoothly. At this time, Pitt and Jolie share custody of their children, despite the agreement only being temporary. The details of the case are being kept private, but a trusted source tells us the actress isn’t demanding full custody. We’re further assured she isn’t dating one of Pitt’s anonymous “friends.” Gossip Cop is told that Jolie is doing what’s in the best interests of the children, and that doesn’t include “destroying” their father.

Just last month, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style for falsely claiming Jolie was plotting to “destroy” Pitt’s relationship with Jennifer Aniston. That article came on the heels of an equally untrue story about Pitt and Aniston planning a wedding in Napa Valley. This latest article barely even mentions Aniston, except to say that Pitt briefly reunited with his ex-wife at the SAG Awards.

Around a year ago this time, Life & Style wrongly reported that Jolie was marrying a mysterious British billionaire. Gossip Cop immediately debunked that phony premise, which has since been dropped by the outlet. The tabloid prints an astounding amount of fiction about Pitt and Jolie, and it has zero insight into their divorce or where they stand.