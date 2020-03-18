Angelina Jolie Reigniting Custody Battle With Brad Pitt Following His Reunion With Jennifer Aniston?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Has Angelina Jolie reignited her custody battle with Brad Pitt after seeing his renewed friendship with Jennifer Aniston? That insulting rumor is being pushed by one tabloid this week, but it’s not true. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

According to Woman’s Day, Jolie has relaunched her efforts to gain full custody of her and Pitt’s children as a spiteful response to her ex’s widely-reported “reunion” with Aniston. A mysterious “source” informs the tabloid that “Angelina has privately demanded that Jen be banned from seeing her kids” and has even “filed for a new child custody evaluation against Brad.”

Pitt is reportedly “devastated” to discover that his and Aniston’s reunion is the cause of all of this, says the questionable informant. “This latest curve ball has got him questioning what else he could possibly do to prove the kids are his number one priority,” the source continues, adding that “he’s described [Jolie’s] latest stunt as a desperate act to try to destroy his happiness.” Pitt, the tabloid says, will be “closely monitored” by a team of social workers checking on his parenting, as the actor begs Jolie to “reconsider for the sake of the kids.”

This article is absurd. Pitt and Jolie are still working out the details of their custody agreement in court, with Jolie filing their child custody evaluation earlier this month. While no information of the evaluation will be made public any time soon, a trusted source close to the situation has informed Gossip Cop that Jolie is not seeking full custody of the kids. And if there are issues in the custody proceedings, it’s definitely not because of Pitt’s so-called “reunion” with Aniston.

That reunion, by the way, was nothing more than the same moment you’ve been reading about for almost two months, when Pitt and Aniston bumped into each other at the SAG Awards and congratulated each other on their respective wins. It was amicable, it was enthusiastic, and it was very, very brief. The two of them have been friendly some time now, with Pitt even attending Aniston’s 50th birthday party last year. There was really no “reunion” for which Jolie could seek revenge if she wanted to, which she doesn’t.

Unfortunately for Jolie, it looks like she will always be unfairly framed as the villain of this saga. Gossip Cop has recently busted stories from every tabloid at the supermarket checkout claiming that Jolie has engaged in some truly ridiculous acts of villainy. While Heat claimed she was trying to win an Oscar to steal Pitt’s spotlight, the National Enquirer reported she was intentionally creating scheduling conflicts to keep Pitt from seeing the kids. Life & Style took things further by saying Jolie was out to “destroy Brad’s world” by demanding full custody and dating one of his friends. Clearly, none of these outlets have any sense of shame. These stories are different variations of the same nonsense.