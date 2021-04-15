Angelina Jolie Banning Jennifer Aniston From Seeing Her Kids With Brad Pitt?

Is Angelina Jolie driving a wedge between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston? That was one tabloid’s story this time last year. Gossip Cop takes a second look at the rumor.

Angelina Jolie Using Her Kids Against Pitt?

One year ago, Woman’s Day ran a story that said Angelina Jolie was furious that her ex-husband Brad Pitt had rekindled his romance with Jennifer Aniston. According to the tabloid, Jolie was seething over the fact that Pitt ran into the arms of her “long-standing love rival Jennifer Aniston” and issued the actor an ultimatum. The magazine insisted that Jolie was determined to take sole custody of her and Pitt’s children if he didn’t cut things off with Aniston.

Jolie was relentless, the tabloid insisted, wringing out as much as she could from Pitt in their divorce battle, and now she was going after their children. According to the piece, it was always about Aniston. The tabloid’s inside source alleged that Jolie “had hoped that by refusing to reach a settlement and making threats about the kids, she’d drive Brad and Jen apart,” the source continued, “but the funny thing is the total opposite has happened — it’s actually brought them closer together.”

Gossip Cop debunked the claim then, but it’s even more apparent now just how ridiculous the story was. A year has passed since the article was published, but Pitt has not run back into either Aniston or Jolie’s arms. It looks like there was no ultimatum to begin with, and that’s because Pitt and Aniston haven’t been romantically involved since their divorce in 2005. The story was a work of fiction built on top of another work of fiction.

The Tabloids On The Love Triangle

It’s an old story for the tabloids. The magazines love to paint Jennifer Aniston as Brad Pitt’s one true love and Angelina Jolie as the cruel temptress that has kept them apart all this time. Of course, there has never been any truth to the claim, and it wasn’t any more factual this time around. Pitt and Aniston separated of their own free will over a decade ago, and both went on to have relationships with other people. Furthermore, Pitt and Jolie have been locked in a messy custody battle that’s surely been hard on the entire family, but Aniston doesn’t play into that one bit.

Furthermore, Woman’s Day is hard to trust when it comes to Pitt and Jolie. This is the same tabloid that already claimed once before that Jolie was using her and Pitt’s custody battle to drive him and Aniston away from each other. Of course, the claim wasn’t true then either. It also alleged that Jolie was threatening to move her and the kids to Africa to keep them away from Pitt. Again, Gossip Cop proved the claim was totally false. There have even been recent, ridiculous reports that Jolie was losing the custody battle because her finances were suffering. Clearly, the tabloid doesn’t have a clue about Jolie and Pitt, but that doesn’t stop it from wildly speculating.

