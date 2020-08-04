Angelina Jolie Allegedly Rejects An ‘Indecent Proposal’ from Tom Cruise

Did Tom Cruise propose to Angelina Jolie only to get rejected? One tabloid article is strange from the outset, for Cruise and Jolie have little history together, so we’re immediately wary of it. Gossip Cop is on the case.
In an article entitled “Tom’s indecent proposal to Ange,” New Idea presents a perplexing story about Cruise calling Jolie about a “dating opportunity.” A “pal,” seriously that’s the only evidence this magazine offers, says Cruise is looking for “his fourth bride” but Jolie “politely declined the offer, saying her kids are her focus.” Cruise is “pretty hurt,” the ostensible pal said, because “she’s his type and he thought it was a great offer."
A quick refresher on Indecent Proposal: Robert Redford played an independently wealthy bachelor who offers the couple of Demi Moore and Woody Harrelson a million dollars if Moore will sleep with him. Cruise actually turned down Indecent Proposal back in 1993, though that hardly means he’s propositioning movie stars today. The whole premise of the film is that Moore would need Redford's money. Jolie is a millionaire in her own right, so the whole premise here just makes no sense on its face. Weirdly, this story mimics another story Gossip Cop busted last year that claimed Tom Cruise wanted Demi Moore to be his "Scientology bride."
Now if we focus on the “proposal” part of “indecent proposal” and imagine Cruise really is looking for a fourth wife, then this story almost makes less sense. Cruise and Jolie are, as best as we can tell, not friends and have never even been co-workers. The two were going to star in a Dark Universe film, yeah remember Universal’s Dark Universe? Cruise’s The Mummy was both a critical and financial failure so Warner Bros canceled Jolie’s The Bride of Frankenstein as a result. That’s the closest those two have come to starring together.
Despite Cruise’s quirks, he’s still a human being. He dated both Kidman and Holmes before marrying them, so why would he immediately jump to marriage? Gossip Cop believes this story is likely false due to a lack of reasonable thinking and for offering little evidence beyond a “pal.” Both Jolie and Cruise are currently single and there’s no indication that Cruise has made a proposal of any kind to Jolie.
New Idea recently alleged that the Tomb Raider star was hooking up with Brad Pitt again. Gossip Cop debunked that story as the story itself couldn’t decide if it was a rumor or truth. The tabloid has peddled phony stories about the Vanilla Sky star meeting with Meghan Markle to try and get her back in Hollywood and recently claimed Holmes was begging Cruise for money. Neither Meghan Markle nor Katie Holmes would need Tom Cruise’s help either finding work or getting paid. It’s safe to say this magazine has a history of incorrect insight into both Cruise and Jolie, so this most recent story is probably false.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.