Angelina Jolie Adopting Seventh Child?

365 days ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about Angelina Jolie adopting a seventh baby. We debunked the story at the time, but now that there’s been plenty of time to plan an adoption, we’re checking in to see if the Wanted star became a mother of seven. Let’s take a look back on that story to see how we did.
According to The Globe, Jolie had wanted to adopt a seventh child for a long time but was waiting for her divorce from Brad Pitt to finalize. “Now that the settlement's in the final stages - and she's confident it will be done and dusted any week now,” Jolie was focusing on adoptions. With her eldest song Maddox off to college, Jolie was “already feeling empty-nest symptoms” and was now, with Pitt powerless to stop her, about to “do what she wants.”
Gossip Cop busted this story at the time because it was an extremely common rumor. This very tabloid ran a very similar story a few months earlier about Jolie’s kids encouraging their mother to adopt a seventh child. A source close to Jolie assured us Jolie had no plans to adopt another baby, so we busted the story.
Contrary to what this bogus source said, the divorce was not in its “final stages,” and was not cleared up in a matter of weeks. The divorce and subsequent custody battle are still ongoing. This means it’s still technically possible Jolie could adopt a child to celebrate her divorce, but that’s assuming this story was ever remotely true.
A full year has passed since this story and we haven’t heard a peep about it since. Jolie did not end up adopting another child, so this story was obviously made-up. The Hackers star’s year included work on The Eternals and her slow-moving divorce with Pitt.
Jolie is a favorite target of Globe, so she’s often at the center of bogus stories. It claimed her kids, whose ages range from 12-18 mind you, were irritating the neighbors with their unwatched behavior. Jolie lives on a massive estate, so it’s far-fetched to think the teenagers could be loud enough to annoy the neighbors. We also busted its story about Jolie prowling for women to celebrate being single.
This wasn’t the last time the custody battle was written about either. It claimed Jolie was using witchcraft to help her win custody and said she was starving herself over Pitt. Jolie is using lawyers, not witchcraft, to win her custody battle. The starvation narrative is a common one with Jolie, but that doesn’t make it true. This tabloid clearly has no legitimate insight into Jolie’s life as she hasn’t died of starvation, nor has she adopted another baby.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
