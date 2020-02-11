Angelina Jolie Adopting Child ‘Out Of Spite’ Because Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston Are Having A Baby?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster

A tabloid claims Angelina Jolie is adopting another child “out of spite” after learning that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are having a baby together. Everything about the story is absurd. Gossip Cop can correct it.

This week, NW published a cover story claiming Pitt and Aniston went on a “babymoon” in Italy to celebrate the actress’s supposed pregnancy. The story was total fiction. The ex-spouses aren’t back together, as spokespeople for both stars have repeatedly confirmed. Trusted publications such as People magazine and Entertainment Tonight have also reported that Pitt and Aniston haven’t rekindled a romance. They don’t have a child on the way and never took a trip to Italy to celebrate an imaginary pregnancy.

The same issue of the magazine includes a separate article breaking down Jolie’s supposed reaction to the (fake) baby news. According to the outlet, the actress had wanted to adopt another child years ago, but Pitt always felt their six kids were enough. Now she’s “ready to get the ball rolling” following the (nonexistent) revelation that her estranged husband is having a baby with his first wife.

A questionable source tells the outlet that Jolie is interested in adopting a child from East Asia – particularly because her oldest son Maddox is at college in South Korea. “She recently watched a documentary on one-child families in China and is intrigued by the idea of adopting a baby girl,” says the supposed insider. The alleged tipster goes on to say that the outbreak of the coronavirus virus has put those plans on hold, but she hasn’t ruled out China yet.

From there, the “source” says Jolie has “opened it up to a vote” among her six kids to decide where their new sibling should come from. “Maddox is all for a Chinese sister,” says the suspicious insider, but the actress’s other kids are “overwhelmingly in support of Syria, especially since their mom has visited there so much and told them all about it.”

Gossip Cop must admit, we didn’t envision the coronavirus being utilized for a Jolie/Pitt/Aniston story. Well done NW. All the same, the tabloid’s article is pure nonsense predicated on the false notion that Pitt and Aniston are having a baby together. They’re not.

Meanwhile, Gossip Cop busted OK! just last week for wrongly reporting that Jolie was visiting orphanages around the world in the hopes of adopting another child. An individual in the actress’s camp told us the story was fabricated. The same goes for this latest one. It should also be noted, the idea that Jolie wants to adopt a child purely “out of spite” is downright insulting, in addition to being silly.

This also isn’t the first time the tabloid has made up a story about Jolie having an adverse reaction to Pitt and Aniston’s (fictional) reunion. Last month, Gossip Cop called out the magazine for claiming Jolie was getting “revenge plastic surgery” because she was so upset about her ex getting back together with his ex. These various storylines involving the three stars are getting increasingly ridiculous.