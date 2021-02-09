Angelina Jolie Adopting Another Child From A Foreign Country?

The Truth Behind The Story

Gossip Cop, however, ran the report by a source close to the situation. Our impeccable informant confirmed Angelina Jolie had no plans to adopt any more children and she certainly wasn’t visiting camps across the world. Currently, the actress is still embroiled in her custody/divorce battle against Brad Pitt. The actress has been very open about her decision to adopt three of her children, Maddox, Pax, & Zahara, which is why tabloids often run adoption stories about the Maleficent star often, but she is currently focused on raising her children amid her ongoing court case with Pitt.