Angelina Jolie Visiting Orphanages Around The World To Adopt Another Child?

By Andrew Shuster

Has Angelina Jolie been visiting orphanages around the world with the goal of adopting another child? That’s the bogus story in one of this week’s tabloids. Gossip Cop can correct it.

According to OK!, Jolie is contemplating adopting a seventh child now that her oldest son, 18-year-old Maddox, has gone off to college in South Korea. A supposed source tells the magazine, “Angelina would have done this years ago, but Brad [Pitt] felt their brood of six was enough.” The alleged insider says the actress is ready to get the ball rolling once her divorce settlement is finalized.

The questionable tipster goes on to say that Jolie has made “preliminary inquiries” in several countries, like Syria and Haiti, as well as Ethiopia and other parts of Africa. “She’s still firming up plans to visit more orphanages around the world,” adds the seemingly phony source. “She’s so very proud of her children and all they’ve accomplished, especially their humanitarian efforts, and she wants to give another child the same opportunity.”

Gossip Cop checked with an individual in the actress’s camp, who tells us the tabloid’s article simply isn’t true. The Maleficent star has no plans to adopt a seventh child and she hasn’t been investigating various orphanages. We’ve debunked countless variations of this recurring storyline – many of them already coming from OK!

Back in 2018, Gossip Cop busted the tabloid for falsely claiming Jolie was adopting a little boy from Syria. That didn’t happen. Shortly before that, the outlet said Jolie would be a adopting a baby with her so-called “new husband.” Of course, the actress doesn’t have a “new husband” or even a new partner following her 2016 separation from Pitt. She didn’t adopt a child with her imaginary hubby either.

As recently as last month, Gossip Cop called out OK!’s sister publication, the Globe, for making up a story about Jolie adopting a seventh baby once her divorce from Pitt is finalized. Last year, in fact, we dedicated an entire article all of the false tabloid rumors about Jolie adopting again. This latest one can be added to the list.

As a special envoy for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Jolie does plenty to help children in need. The actress has been known to visit child refugees and has championed causes to help displaced children find homes. That doesn’t mean she plans on bringing another child into her own home. It should also be noted, it’s fairly insulting to suggest that Jolie has been scouting different orphanages to find a child she deems worthy of adopting. The whole premise is fabricated.