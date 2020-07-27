Angelina Jolie Accused Of Being 'Neighbor From Hell'

This tabloid has repeatedly pushed bogus stories about Jolie. In April, they had a story about Jolie being on the hunt for women. That article made her come off as a predator when in reality she is a doting mother who isn’t interested in dating anyone right now. Included in that anyone would be her ex-husband Brad Pitt, whom this very same tabloid said was planning a family vacation for himself, Jolie and the kids. Family vacations are almost impossible now because of the pandemic. Gossip Cop busted that story too, as Jolie and Pitt have no plans to reconcile either.