Who Is Angelica Zachary? All About Marlon Wayans' Ex-Girlfriend

At 48, Marlon Wayans has had a long and successful career. Along with his equally famous siblings, including Keenan Ivory Wayans, Shawn Wayans, Kim Wayans, Damon Wayans, and Dwayne Wayans—the actor and comedian has been delighting audiences since the late 1980s. But what about his personal life? Is Marlon Wayans married? Here’s an in-depth look at the In Living Color star’s ex-girlfriend, Angelica Zachary.
Born in New York City on July 23rd, 1972, Marlon’s career started as a family affair. The youngest of 10 siblings, his first film appearance was in the 1988 comedy I’m Gonna Git You Sucka, which was written and directed by big brother Kenan Ivory Wayans. In 1992, Marlon joined the cast of the hit sketch comedy show In Living Color, performing alongside siblings Kenan, Damon, Kim, Shawn, and Dwayne. He also joined his family on the WB sitcom The Wayans Bros., which ran from 1995 until 1999.
But Marlon is perhaps best known for playing the hilarious big-screen roles of Shorty Meeks in Scary Movie and Scary Movie 2, and Kevin Copeland in White Chicks. The talented actor also tried his hand at drama by taking on the part of Tyrone C. Love in the Oscar-nominated movie Requiem For a Dream.
Because of his high-profile career, many people are curious to know about Marlon’s love life. While the comedian has never been married, he dated a woman named Angelica Zachary for over 20 years. We’ve got the inside scoop on his on ex and the dynamics of their long-term relationship.
Angela Zachary is the ex-girlfriend of Marlon Wayans. Though the pair eventually split in 2013, they were a couple for two decades and had two children together—Amai Zackery Wayans, born on May 24, 2000, and Shawn Howell Wayans, born on February 3, 2002. Though the pair never married, people often assume Angelica Zachary is Marlon Wayans’ ex-wife because the couple were together for so many years and had children together.
Zachary maintains a fairly low-key profile and is not active on social media. However, she’s clearly still on good terms with her ex, who posted a series of sweet throwback photos on Instagram earlier this year in honor of Mother’s Day. Alongside the adorable pics, Wayans wrote:
Happy Mother’s Day to my baby... you have been wonderful, loyal, loving, compassionate, empathetic, courageous, humble, strong, responsible, sweet, intelligent, God-fearing, beautiful inside and out. And you managed to pour all of that into our children. How can I not honor you on this day and everyday. [Expletive], after reading all that you are, all I can think is, 'boy you really [expletive] that up Marlon!' This love is beyond the flesh... we’re in the blood. Love you for life... this one and all the ones after. Fellas, I don’t care what she did, how you may hurt, why y’all broke up... it don’t matter. Be grateful for the gift of life she gave you. Honor that woman today... and everyday. She’s always your family.
Wayans also sang Zachary’s praises in a birthday post from 2019, writing, "Happy Birthday to this amazing soul that God gifted me in my life. Angela you are an amazing mother, a wonderful daughter, a great friend and an all around beautiful human. If I did everything wrong in life it’s okay because loving you has been the rightest thing I’ve ever done. And although we’ve had our ups and downs we somehow always find a reason and a new way to just love each other." In the long and heartfelt post, he went on to say, "Your my sister, my friend, my mom, my children’s mother, my bestie, my buddy, my wife, my ex-wife (even though we never married) and baby. I love you for life and then some. Thank you for just being you... and thank you for loving me in your beautiful strange ways too. I celebrate you and your magical soul every day. Luh, luv, Love you."
While we don’t know exactly why Wayans and Zachary broke up, we can assume it was simply mutual differences. The pair are still very close and remain dedicated parents to their kids. In a 2017 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Wayans said: "At the end of the day, the person that you had those children with, you love and love dearly. And I always will. I'll always have nothing but love and respect for that woman. I think of her as my family."
The White Chicks actor added that the pair still spends time plenty of together as friends: "We go to dinner, we go to the movies, we hang out, we laugh. Now, she won't give me none, but that's OK," he joked.
In fact, it was Wayans' relationship with Zachary that inspired him to produce and star in the sitcom Marlon, which aired from 2017 until 2018. The show followed the story of a divorced couple trying to stay friends while co-parenting their two children.
In the last few years rumors swirled that Wayans was dating actress and model Essence Atkins, who played Marlon’s ex-wife on the show. However, nothing seems to have come from these reports, and all signs indicate that Marlon is currently single.
Whatever Wayans’ current relationship status, we love that he shares such a tight bond with his ex, Angelica Zachary. These two are definitely ex-couple goals!