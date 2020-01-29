Angelia Jolie ‘Explodes’ Over Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston ‘Love Fest’?

Truth rating: 0

By Andrew Shuster |

Did Angelina Jolie “explode” over Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s so-called “love fest” at the SAG Awards? That’s the bogus premise one of the tabloids invented. Gossip Cop can debunk it.

As widely reported, Pitt and Aniston were photographed reuniting backstage at the SAG Awards earlier this month. The ex-spouses shared a friendly hug after both winning awards at the ceremony. According to the Globe, Jolie was fuming when she saw the images. “She’s outraged over the way Brad is behaving with Jen, smearing their friendship all over the place,” a supposed insider tells the magazine.

The unknown source adds, “Angie can’t help believing he’s doing it deliberately to yank her chain. He had to have known she’d be watching the show and what her reaction would be!” This statement alone makes very little sense. Pitt and Aniston ran into each other backstage at the SAG Awards. Their interaction wasn’t televised or planned. There were dozens of photographers who snapped photos of the two behind the scenes. There’s no logic to the idea that Pitt is flaunting his friendship with Aniston just to annoy Jolie.

Still, the alleged tipster continues, “Seeing Jen touch Brad in that familiar way and his response in kind, confirms her suspicions Jen’s been after Brad in a big way and that he’s more than open to the possibility.” The seemingly phony source concludes, “Now her fury has reached an all-new level as Brad and Jen seem to have reunited and are dancing into the sunset as though celebrating her downfall!”

The tabloid’s insane article is based on a single photo of Pitt and Aniston bumping into each other backstage at an awards show. Gossip Cop reached out to an individual in Jolie’s camp, who dismisses the report as nonsense. The actress isn’t concerned with Pitt and Aniston being on good terms, as the situation doesn’t impact her life in any way. Jolie is focused on work and raising her kids. She’s not seething with rage because her estranged husband crossed paths with his first wife. We should also make it very clear that Pitt and Aniston haven’t rekindled a romance in any capacity.

It should be noted, the Globe has been publishing variations of this theme for months. Earlier in January, the publication alleged Jolie was “refusing to eat” because she was so upset about Pitt attending Aniston’s Christmas party. Last month, the tabloid falsely claimed Jolie was planning to confront both Pitt and Aniston at the Golden Globes. Gossip Cop debunked both of those absurd articles. This latest take on the subject is more fiction.