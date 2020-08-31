Andy Cohen Reportedly Pushing Mariah Carey To Dish 'More Dirt' In Her Autobiography

With Mariah Carey’s new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, less than a month away, tabloids are scrambling for angles and drama. One tabloid is claiming that Andy Cohen, whose imprint Andy Cohen Books will publish the memoir, has demanded very late rewrites to add drama into the memoir. Gossip Cop has the full story.
According to the National Enquirer, Carey’s upcoming memoir is simply not spicy enough for Cohen. So-called sources say that Cohen is “demanding Mariah reveal everything, including her drama with Jennifer Lopez and marriage to Nick Cannon.” Apparently, Cohen “has made a living getting all the dirty and embarrassing dish” on Real Housewives, so he neither understands nor could condone a memoir without dirt.
There are numerous inaccuracies in this article as it pertains to the publishing industry which proves the story is false. Carey’s memoir was likely written and revised before the book was even announced on Instagram. Cohen, despite being at the head of the publishing company, likely would not be the person providing feedback to Carey; that responsibility would fall to editors.
This so-called source announced their ignorance with a quote saying, “Mariah’s first draft was a little dull.” Precious few people ever get to read the very first draft of a memoir. Since most people working in publishing are under strict and often legal instruction not to discuss the book with the public, it’s basically impossible for this supposed source to speak truthfully about a dull first draft.
Last month, this same tabloid ran the flipside of this story that Carey would “take no prisoners” in her memoir. There’s no mention of this other Enquirer story, as that story and this Cohen-centric one are incompatible. We spoke to her spokesperson about that story, and here is what we were told:
Despite what the tabloids think, even though they have not read the memoir, it’s already been shared by Mariah and her publishers what the book is truly about, which is 'an improbable and inspiring journey of survival and resilience as she struggles through complex issues of race, identity, class, childhood and family trauma during her meteoric rise to music superstardom.'
Cohen made a name for himself as an executive producer on The Real Housewives, but saying it’s his job to get “all the dirty and embarrassing dish” flattens the gentleman. Cohen worked as a producer for numerous talk shows, including CBS This Morning, before The Real Housewives got off the ground and has continued to work as a radio host and TV host since.
He’s won Emmys for producing Top Chef, but you’d never see an article claiming he needed more food-talk in the memoir because he only understands food. This is also the same tabloid who once said that Cohen’s friendship with Sarah Jessica Parker was making Matthew Broderick jealous, which Gossip Cop busted as just outright false. The tabloid doesn’t evoke Cohen often but when it does, rest assured it won’t be accurate.
In fact, it isn't even accurate when it comes to memoirs in general. Gossip Cop busted this tabloid’s claim that Jessica Simpson was working on a second tell-all memoir that would be #MeToo focused. We debunked the magazine's report that Jennifer Aniston was working on a $65 million tell-all memoir. Neither Aniston nor Simpson has additional memoirs in the works. The Enquirer may need “dirty and embarrassing dish,” but Carey’s memoir does not.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.