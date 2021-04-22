Andrew Frankel: What We Know About Bridget Moynahan’s Investment Banker Husband

Bridget Moynahan has been a working model and actress for more than 20 years. Best known for portraying Assistant District Attorney Erin Reagan on the long-running police drama Blue Bloods, she’s also well-remembered for her role on Sex and the City as Natasha, Mr. Big’s second wife (and Carrie’s nemesis). In real life, the 49-year-old performer is happily married to a handsome, unassuming businessman named Andrew Frankel. Here’s everything we know about Bridget Moynahan’s husband.

Andrew Frankel Is Bridget Moynahan’s Husband

Andrew Frankel was born in New York on August 20, 1974. Unlike his famous wife, he’s not in the public eye, so there’s not a lot of information about his early life. We do know that he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania in 1994 with a Bachelor of Arts in economics and that he currently works in finance (more on that in a minute). We also know that he has three sons from a previous relationship.

Bridget Moynahan And Andrew Frankel Got Married in 2015

Moynahan and Frankel were wed on October 17th, 2015, at the upscale Wölffer Estate Vineyards in the Southampton town of Sagaponack, New York. The reception was a complete surprise to the guests, who believed they were attending a mid-autumnal harvest moon celebration. “Bridget and Andrew loved the idea of an intimate, fall harvest wedding,” the couple’s wedding planners told People in 2015. “They really wanted the night to feel more like a large family dinner party than a wedding. It was all about simplicity and ease.”

There were only a handful of people present at the actual wedding ceremony, which took place in a scenic open field in the vineyard prior to the reception. “They decided to keep the ceremony secret,” the couple’s wedding planners explained. “Only family and a small number of close friends attended before the party.”

The happy couple reportedly met through a mutual friend in the early 2010s. According to Basia Zamorska, one of Moynahan’s stylists, Frankel popped the question to the John Wick star in April of 2015, during a romantic getaway in Puerto Rico. Zamorska also shared that Frankel proposed with a stunning vintage estate engagement ring from famed jeweler Fred Leighton.

Andrew Frankel Has Run A Brokerage Firm For Nearly 30 Years

Unlike his famous wife, Frankel is not in the acting biz. Back in 1993, shortly before graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, he started working at Stuart Frankel & Co. Inc., a company founded by his father in 1973. According to Frankel’s LinkedIn profile, the business is “a corporate access, global idea generation, and execution brokerage firm” based in New York City. The 46-year-old businessman still works there to this day and currently serves as the firm’s co-president. He runs international and domestic trading and oversees the firm’s sales efforts and US cash equities trading desk on the New York Stock Exchange trading floor.

Tom Brady Dated Bridget Moynahan Right Before Andrew Frankel

While Moynahan’s marriage to Frankel is her first, she was famously coupled with NFL star Tom Brady from 2004 until 2006. Just a few months after their split, Moynahan announced she was pregnant with Brady’s child. Unfortunately, the ex-couple became instant tabloid fodder, as Brady had already moved on with supermodel (and now wife) Gisele Bündchen. “I had a public breakup and then I was pregnant and then I had a baby,” Moynahan explained in a 2019 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. “And those moments were kind of stolen from me by the paparazzi, the tabloids, whatever.”

But while the I, Robot star admits the situation was tough to deal with at the time, she says she wouldn’t trade the experience for anything in the world.

“Going through that traumatic time of being heartbroken and then being pregnant turned my whole life upside down and inside out and just knocked the wind out of me,” Moynahan told Harpers Baazar back in 2008. “But I got so much out of that. It’s golden and it’s tough and it was f*&^%ed up. But now I have a child, and it’s the best thing in the world.”

That child is her son John Edward Thomas (nicknamed Jack), who’s now 13 years old. Fortunately, Moynahan and Brady were able to get through the drama of their split and have been able to blend their families successfully.

“Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child, but also loved our child as if he was their own,” Moynahan told People in 2019. “I don’t think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love and grandparents that go on forever, and it’s all good.”

We’re so glad this talented actress, model, and Blue Bloods Cookbook author has finally found the right guy!