Who Is Andra Day? All About The Star Of 'The United States vs. Billie Holiday’

In 2017, the outspoken singer joined rapper Common to record the song “Stand Up For Something.” It was released as the lead single for Marshall, a movie about legendary Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall. The song was quickly adopted as a protest anthem for numerous causes, including the #MeToo movement, immigrant rights awareness, and gun violence prevention.

The song was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song. During their performance at the 2018 ceremony, Common and Day invited notable activists such Tarana Burke, Patrisse Cullors, and Alice Brown Otter to join them on stage.

“What we hoped to convey is the essence of this song,” Day said of the performance. “These are all people who have fought through their own personal pain to make things better for themselves and for others. The other message is [to] have people from so many different walks of life...My prayer is that seeing these people and what they do is that catalyst to find the courage to stand up and to serve. I’m of the opinion that, as people, in our essence, we were designed to serve each other and society at large.”