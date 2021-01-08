Report: Kate Middleton And Camilla Parker Bowles Fought Over Who Will Next Queen At Christmas Dinner Royals Report: Kate Middleton And Camilla Parker Bowles Fought Over Who Will Next Queen At Christmas Dinner
Chris Evans' Heartbreak, Tom Selleck's Health Crisis, And Other Gossip From This Week

Side by side photos of Chris Evans in a dark jacket and Tom Selleck in glasses in a suit
(Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com, Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

It already feels like a million things have happened this year, and we're barely over a week into it. The gossip world is no different, and there have been a ton of rumors that Gossip Cop has investigated so far. Here's what's happened.

Harry Styles singing into a microphone on stage
(lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Harry Styles Caused Olivia Wilde, Jason Sudeikis Split?

The news of Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' breakup came as a shock to most people, but some are putting the blame solely on former One Direction star Harry Styles for causing the separation. Given the fact that Wilde was just spotted holding hands with Styles, it certainly seems suspicious. Here's what's really going on with the three celebrities.

Tiger Woods on the golf course
(Tony Bowler/Shutterstock.com)

Tiger Woods 'Creeping Out' His Ex-Wife Elin?

Although he racked up countless victories on the golf course, Woods' divorce didn't exactly go smoothly for him. A magazine now says that his desperate attempts to reconnect with his ex-wife are freaking her out. Click here for what's going on with the pro golfer and his ex.

Tom Selleck smiling with wife Jillie Mack
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Tom Selleck Going Blind

The Blue Bloods star is getting older, and according to one report, his ongoing problems with arthritis and other health issues are causing him more trouble than ever. The treatments for his ailments are only adding to the complications, and Selleck could be at risk of losing his vision entirely. We investigated the claims, and here's what we found.

Chris Evans smiling in a suit
(BAKOUNINE/Shutterstock.com)

Chris Evans ‘Crushed’ By Ex Jenny Slate’s Pregnancy Announcement?

Jenny Slate dropped the surprising news that she was both expecting and engaged. Sources are now saying that ex Chris Evans was taken aback by the development, which made him reconsider his apparent choice of fame over love, and he's starting to regret missing out on a life with Slate. Click here to see what's going on with the Marvel star.

Marie Osmond in a black dress
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Marie Osmond 'Furious' With Brother Donny Over New One-Man Show In Vegas

With Donny Osmond launching a new show in Vegas, former The Talk host Marie is reportedly outraged that her brother didn't even think to ask her to join him on stage. This is what the rumor says and what's going on with the famous siblings.

