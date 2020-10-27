Ana De Armas Trying To Impress Ben Affleck's Mother Because She Is Pregnant?

The Truth Behind Ana De Armas And Ben Affleck's Relationship And If His Mother Approves

Getting along with your significant other’s parents can be challenging, but that isn't the case with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck. Recently, de Armas and Affleck went on vacation to Georgia with Christine Boldt and his three children. A more reputable source, People, reported that during the trip “everyone got along great.” That doesn’t sound like de Armas was “sweating bullets” trying to impress Boldt. The notion that was pregnant was also incorrect. The actress was spotted out a few days ago and didn’t have a baby bump. Since the report came out in May, the Overdrive actress would be at least five months along by now. Gossip Cop is debunking the silly report.