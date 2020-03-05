After Growing Up Without Internet, Ana De Armas Has Social Media Advice Everyone Should Hear

By Brianna Morton |

Ana de Armas, star of the critically acclaimed Knives Out, knows the power of social media. Her Instagram game is strong, as Gossip Cop has pointed out. Though she’s proved to be a master at it, she warns that it should never take over a person’s real life.

The internet, and social media specifically, is a fairly new concept for the No Time To Die actress. The newest Bond Girl is one of the hottest actresses in Hollywood at the moment, which is a long way from where de Armas grew up in Cuba. Growing up in Havana, de Armas didn’t have much need for the internet or social media, which were both severely restricted by the government in Cuba.

Ana de Armas is used to a life without internet

She told Harper’s Bazaar that she’d lived “a lifetime with no social media or internet — the only thing I grew up with was human contact and interactions.” Despite her newcomer status when it comes to social media, de Armas thinks it definitely has some positive effects.

“Social media is great because you control your own platform,” the Knives Out actress told the outlet. “You have the power to show who you are and what you believe in out there — whoever follows you gets it straight from the source, without any filters, and I like that it’s up to each individual to decide.” Still, there needs to be balance in all things, especially this new type of way to communicate with people across the world.

There’s a dangerous side to social media

Getting wrapped up in presenting yourself just so can be “dangerous,” according to the star. “It’s not fun anymore when all that you are doing is for the purpose of social media,” de Armas said. “Your life will be going straight by you, without you even realizing it, and when that happens, it’s a real shame.”

There’s also a responsibility that comes with having a large following on social media, Ana de Armas cautions. “We need to remember that we are making a statement in every post we do and sharing something in an irresponsible way is just madness. We should all be accountable for what we say on social media, as much as in real life.” Accountability is the key to responsible social media management. It’s so refreshing to see a star who understands that concept.

Speaking of accountability, that’s something that’s very much lacking in tabloid coverage of de Armas and the famous men she’s erroneously paired with. For instance, after they starred together in Deep Water, Woman’s Day claimed Ben Affleck began secretly dating de Armas. The outlet relied on an untraceable, anonymous “insider” for their info, but Gossip Cop went straight to the source to find out the truth. We reached out to Affleck’s rep, who told us on the record that these claims weren’t true. If only the tabloids were as responsible with their stories as Ana de Armas is with her social media postings.