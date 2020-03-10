Ana De Armas Gives Off Major Summer Vibes On Instagram Amid James Bond Rescheduling

By Hugh Scott |

Ana de Armas is a master of Instagram. Her latest photo has us longing for summer, especially since we won’t get to see her in the latest James Bond flick, No Time To Die, until summer has come and gone.

De Armas’ latest post features the Cuban stunner with windswept hair falling across her eyes and a floral shirt partially obscured by a straw hat. She added a caption featuring a flower and a wave. You can almost smell the summer air and beach breeze in the background, as most of us suffer through the last days of winter with overcast skies and temperatures closer to skiing weather than beach weather.

It’s hard to tell from the photo if Ana de Armas is still in her native Cuba. She was spotted a number of times last week with her Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck. Last year, Gossip Cop debunked a phony report that the two were secretly dating. While the rumor was untrue at the time, things change. Today, it’s unclear if that is still the case, as Affleck was spotted with de Armas around Havana as well. We’ve found no new evidence that points one way or another on the subject, as neither has publicly said anything about their relationship status.

The post comes on the heels of the sad news that Ana de Armas’ other big release planned for 2020 has been moved from the spring to the fall. No Time To Die, the 25th installment in the James Bond series and Daniel Craig’s final appearance as 007, has changed its release date from April to November 12 due to concerns over the coronavirus outbreak, especially in China, where a big publicity tour was planned to coincide with the release.

At least we’ll have the warm months of the year to distract us from the long wait we now have before seeing Ana de Armas alongside Craig.