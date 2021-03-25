Ana De Armas Crushing On Rege-Jean Page After Breakup With Ben Affleck?

After splitting from Ben Affleck, is Ana de Armas already moving onto Bridgerton breakout Rege-Jean Page? Gossip Cop investigates this sticky situation.

Playing the Field

“Hot for Rege?”, the headline poses. According to Ok! Armas is ready to play the field and is interested in Hollywood’s latest heartthrob, Rege-Jean Page. An insider alleges that Armas was beyond excited when the Bridgerton hunk singed onto her upcoming Netflix thriller, The Gray Man. This film will also star handsome celebs, Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Intrigued By Rege-Jean Page’s Cultural Background

What really caught Armas’s eye though? An insider spills, “Of course, Rege is gorgeous, but Ana also likes that he isn’t your typical Tinseltown success story and comes from a rich cultural background, just like she does.” They further gush that “She’s hoping to get to know him better once they start shooting in L.A.” Romanticism aside, they will surely get to know each other better regardless. Shooting a film together typically has that effect!

Towards the end of the story, the tabloid’s questionable insider exclaims that while the actress has been warned that it won’t sit well with Page’s current girlfriend, Emily Brown, it doesn’t seem to bother Armas at the moment. “After all, what’s wrong with a little harmless flirting? You can look but just don’t touch!” the insider concludes. Leave it to the tabloids to suggest such outlandish advice.

Shipping Co Stars is Common

Undoubtedly, tabloids know that fans love to see a real-life romance between on-set stars whether they’re love interests in the film or hardly have a scene together. They don’t discriminate! So it’s not surprising that Ok! connected new co-stars Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Page. Perhaps they enjoyed that they both have exotic names.

However, Gossip Cop beat these phony magazines to the punch and knows that Page is already claimed by Brown. He’s so confident in his relationship with her, in fact, he wasn’t shy to tell fans that his celebrity crush is Phoebe Dynevor, his love interest on Bridgerton. Dynevor sadly assured fans that their relationship was strictly professional, which only further solidifies his loyalty to Brown.

Of course, Armas has been victim to relentless rumors before, thanks to the media’s obsession with Ben Affleck’s love life. Gossip Cop points out that they tend to connect him with nearly every single one of his movie partners, which they did when they preemptively suggested Affleck and Armas were secretly dating two years ago. Of course, they did end up in a relationship, but that has since ended and it started well after the story was published.

Once again, the tabloids are simply speculating their deepest wishes. But this is one ship that definitely hasn’t set sail, because Page is happily dating his live-in girlfriend Brown.

More News From Gossip Cop

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox Planning Secret ‘Double Wedding’ With Brad Pitt And Johnny McDaid?

The Truth About John Goodman’s Incredible Weight Loss

Can You Guess Who This Mullet Haired Girl Grew Up To Be?

Dress For Less – $3000 Lemon Print Dress As Seen On Meghan Markle And Jill Biden

George Clooney ‘Taking A Break’ From Amal, Leaning On Friend Rande Gerber For Support?