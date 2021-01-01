Top Ana De Armas Story Of 2020: Broke Up With 'Heartbroken, Clingy' Ben Affleck

Gossip Cop had a lot to address when we first took this story on. First of all, there was no evidence that Ana de Armas had ever broken up with Ben Affleck. People, a far more reliable source, had recently published photos of the couple sharing a kiss with each other while in New Orleans filming reshoots for Deep Water. There’s also the fact that the two have moved in together, which shows that they are progressing nicely in their relationship.