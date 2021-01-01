Top Ana De Armas Story Of 2020: Broke Up With 'Heartbroken, Clingy' Ben Affleck

One of this year’s top rumors about Ana de Armas claimed the Deep Water star had dumped a “heartbroken” Ben Affleck, who'd completely stopped eating as a result. The tabloid reported that after the couple’s whirlwind romance ended, Affleck fell into a deep depression that left those close to him worried he might relapse. Gossip Cop investigated the story at the time, but we’ll take a second look to double-check our judgement.
Woman’s Day reported that a month after Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas “called time” on their relationship, Affleck was in rough shape and had stopped eating. The outlet and its suspicious sources insisted that de Armas was the driving force behind the supposed breakup. The source implied that Affleck’s body was one of the main issues the couple faced, especially when it came to attending red carpet events together.
It caused problems between them when her 007 bosses told her he wasn’t ‘good optics for the Bond franchise’ and not welcome on the red carpet.
“She kind of saw him differently after that and he sensed it,” the source continued, “it’s why he started to obsess about going to the gym.” By then, however, it was too little too late, and de Armas apparently decided to move on. “It got a bit too clingy for her and her career is her priority right now.”
Affleck supposedly hadn’t told anyone about the breakup yet, “but friends think it’s over,” the insider tattled, “since he’s so miserable.” The Batman actor was also showing clear signs of heartbreak, according to the tipster. “He’s stopped working out properly and stopped eating.” The snitch went on to claim that there were even darker risks involved for the actor, who has had a well-publicized battle with addiction.
The biggest fear of all is that he might relapse. Everyone’s rallying around him, including Jen [Garner, his ex-wife], but he’s really heartbroken.
Gossip Cop had a lot to address when we first took this story on. First of all, there was no evidence that Ana de Armas had ever broken up with Ben Affleck. People, a far more reliable source, had recently published photos of the couple sharing a kiss with each other while in New Orleans filming reshoots for Deep Water. There’s also the fact that the two have moved in together, which shows that they are progressing nicely in their relationship.
This tabloid clearly isn’t the outlet to trust when it comes to getting accurate news about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ relationship. Gossip Cop recently busted Woman’s Day for claiming that Affleck was “paranoid” de Armas would leave him, so he was working out like a fiend. The article regurgitated the tabloid’s bogus narrative that Affleck had been barred from the No Time To Die red carpet. We had no trouble correcting that false rumor. That’s why this story was easy to debunk.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.