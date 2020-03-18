Ana De Armas Just Posted The Pictures Ben Affleck Took Of Her On Instagram

By Griffin Matis |

Ana de Armas just sent fans of hers into overdrive. The No Time To Die actress posted a series of snapshots of her walking down the beach in a casual crimson halter top. She led with an intense close-up of her gazing at the camera, followed by a series of artsy and out-of-focus shots of her walking along the edge of the water. Of course, fans immediately flooded the comments with praise for her Deep Water co-star Ben Affleck‘s photography skills.

Fans of the two quickly connected the dots and found that the Cuban actresses’ outfit matched the one she wore when she was seen strolling a Costa Rican beach with Ben Affleck last week. The series of photos depicted the two A-listers getting close with one another and showed Ben Affleck taking a few photos of Ana de Armas with his camera. Her latest Instagram post certainly seems to reflect the angles and lighting that Affleck seemed so focused on. It seems like the Argo star has become quite the handy Instagram boyfriend!

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck are a hot topic

Gossip Cop has had to address plenty of rumors about Ben Affleck dating or pursuing his co-stars, but his latest relationship with de Armas has spawned plenty of nonsensical gossip. We’ve had to bust some extremely ridiculous claims about the two already, including NW’s audacious claim that Ana de Armas was pregnant with Ben Affleck’s child. Gossip Cop reached out directly to Affleck’s rep, who told us on the record that the claim wasn’t true.

Just earlier today, we had to step in and correct Heat’s rude “report” about ex-wife Jennifer Garner being devastated over the news that the two are seeing each other. Once again, the tabloids had nothing to prove their ridiculous claims. There’s absolutely no reason why Garner would be upset over the new relationship, as we pointed out. Even though the relationship is still new, the gossip rags have already made up plenty of fake stories about it. Fortunately, it doesn’t seem to have bothered Ana de Armas or Ben Affleck in the slightest. She’s far too busy basking in the rays and enjoying her time with her new beau.