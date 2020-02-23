Truth About Ana de Armas Dating Ben Affleck And Bradley Cooper

Truth rating: 0

By Hugh Scott |

Ana de Armas isn’t dating either Ben Affleck or Bradley Cooper, despite multiple tabloid reports claiming she is. Gossip Cop has investigated a number of false allegations. These are times we have debunked the story, recently.

De Armas is a star on the rise. She has two big movies coming out in 2020, the next installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die in April and Deep Water in November. Those come on the heels of a Golden Globe-nominated performance in Knives Out late last year. One thing she isn’t doing, is dating either Cooper or Affleck.

At a pre-Golden Globes luncheon in January, de Armas and her War Dogs co-star, Cooper, were photographed together chatting and laughing. That was all it took for the National Enquirer to assert that the two were an item. In the bogus story, the outlet quoted a so-called “source” as saying “Bradley made a beeline for Ana, and they chatted for quite a while in the hotel lobby.” This supposed source went on, “It was clear there was tons of chemistry between them.”

A week later, the Enquirer’s sister publication, OK! falsely report that Cooper had invited de Armas over for dinner. After rehashing many similar claims that Gossip Cop debunked in the previous story, this latest one quoted supposed source as saying Cooper, “likes Ana a lot. She’s very fun and outspoken. Bradley’s already invited her over for dinner to catch up.” Once again, the story was completely made up. Gossip Cop’s own source close to Cooper denied either story for true.

A few months ago, the tabloids were making completely different allegations about de Armas and another one of her co-stars. This time it was her Deep Water co-star, Ben Affleck. In August, Woman’s Day purported Affleck and de Armas were “secretly dating.” The outlet’s questionable tipster said, “Ben speaks fluent Spanish and he used it to woo Ana when they first met last month. Now he’s telling pals he’s intoxicated by her.” This anonymous source also claimed, Affleck “couldn’t help it and took her on a date almost immediately.”

That story wasn’t true, nor was an article published in November by Life & Style that purported that Affleck was falling in love with de Armas as they filmed their movie together. The publication’s anonymous source is quoted as saying, “Things have really heated up” between them and “She’s definitely smitten and, so is he.” Rather than rely on unnamed, anonymous sources, Gossip Cop checked in with Affleck’s spokesperson who laughed off both rumors, confirming both stories were nonsense. De Armas isn’t dating either co-star.