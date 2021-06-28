The Genius Reason Ana De Armas Puts Beer In Her Hair

Gossip Cop

We’re always looking for genius ideas to add to our beauty routine, and Knives Out star Ana De Armas might have just shared one of the best ones yet.

When speaking to Who What Wear for their new beauty series “Unfiltered,” De Armas revealed one thing about her beauty routine that would surprise many. What is it you ask? Well, she puts beer in her hair. Yes, beer.

De Armas Grew Up With ‘Very Little’

De Armas says that her experience growing up in Cuba was very different from her current life in Los Angeles. She says that she grew up with “very little,” and that included beauty and skincare products.

“The approach was very simple: wash your face, wash your hair, brush your hair, put sunscreen on and you’re beautiful like that,” De Armas explained. “We didn’t wear a lot of makeup—it was more about, ‘This is it! This is what you’ve got!'”

Beer Isn’t Just For Drinking

Because she didn’t have access to a lot of beauty products while growing up in Cuba, the actor says that she learned to use beer in a very creative way – she put it in her hair. This was because it gave her “incredible” highlights.

“Okay, this is very strange, but we used to put beer in our hair before going to the beach. We’d be at the beach and in the sun and having the beer in our hair would give us these natural highlights, it was incredible,” De Armas shared.

She explained that she didn’t have Sun In, and beer was the only thing she had access to that “really worked.”

De Armas also revealed that she hasn’t stopped using beer to highlight her hair because she gets “beautiful color.”

Find Your Own Beautiful

De Armas thinks that everyone should try to find their own way of feeling beautiful without following the crowd, or listening to what everyone else says we should be doing. She also pointed out that when she was growing up, it was more about feeling good, fresh, clean, happy and very natural.

“The best thing we could do was just have a nice day at the beach and get a tan,” the actor explained. “It was very much a ‘less is more’ mentality due to my situation and where I grew up. And eventually, that just becomes a part of who you are. I’ve carried that with me my entire life.”

We absolutely love De Armas’ approach to beauty, and we think this beer idea is absolutely genius. Our only question is—which brand of beer works best? Looks like we’ll need to do some experimenting to find out.

