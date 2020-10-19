Amy Duggar Fires Back At Troll Who Told Her She Is "Selfish" For Only Having One Kid

Amy Duggar King is mad as hell and she’s not going to take it anymore! The mother of one, who welcomed son Daxton Ryan into the world last October, clapped back at a nasty Instagram troll who insisted she needed to “pick up the pace” and pop out more kids ASAP.
“Aren’t you a little behind some other famous people who are having 4 babies by the time they are 20?" the bully wrote in a direct message, which Duggar then took a screenshot and posted to her feed. “I think your body is fine to have more. You have a fun life but don’t be selfish with your life. Pick up the pace you should have been pregnant again like yesterday.”
Can you believe the nerve of some people?!?
Duggar didn’t take it lying down (you go, girl!). While the Jim Bob niece said she tried to restrain herself at first, she ultimately realized she had to speak out and give the troll a piece of her mind. “I think what really got to me was the fact that this total stranger apparently knows my body so well!????? and literally tells me that my body is ok to produce more children,” she wrote.
"C- sections are no joke and vertigo is/ was very hard on me. I still get dizzy sometimes but I'm getting stronger everyday,” she wrote. “Also. I AM TIRED. Anyone else!? This pandemic has been so rough on so many people and my business has taken a hit just like so many others. I need to be on my A game. I need to give it my all. Children are such a blessing, but I can't imagine being pregnant again right now. I'd be unmotivated, emotional, stressed out and not in a good head space and that's ok to admit.”
Duggar also made it clear that’s she’s had it with being compared to others, especially her famous family. “It's exhausting always being compared to other people. I'm in my thirties now, away from that show and I'm so over it,” she wrote. “It just has to stop.”
Amy, we're behind you all the way! You can check out the insulting question—and Amy's full fiery response—below!