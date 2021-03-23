‘American Pie’ Singer Don McLean’s Relationship With Playboy Model On The Rocks?

Don McLean started dating model Paris Dylan in 2016. The two are in love, but tabloids have a difficult time overlooking their nearly 50-year age difference. One report states that a breakup could be imminent as Dylan was spotted with a younger man. Gossip Cop investigates.

According to the National Enquirer, McLean’s world is spinning after Dylan was all-smiles with another man. The Playboy model was recently spotted on Venice Beach with actor Paul Louis Harrell, causing McLean to spiral. A source says, “What old guy wouldn’t be steaming with jealousy any time their hot young girlfriend goes out with so much flesh on display with one of her much younger pals?”

The story itself contains all the evidence Gossip Cop needs to debunk this story. This so-called source is sure to add that Dylan and Harrell are “just pals.” Through his rep, McClean told the tabloid: “I think she is very special, and I wish some major brand would hire her and her beautiful face.”

Mclean added, “I do not own Paris. I am the least controlling person you will ever find.” In a recent interview with People, the “American Pie” singer said, “I love my children and I love my girlfriend. I’m crazy for her.” He went so far as to say: “We have no plans to ever break up.”

By all accounts, Paris Dylan simply had a fun afternoon out with a friend. Even the Daily Mail doesn’t suspect anything untoward, so Gossip Cop can comfortably say there is nothing to this story. Don McLean and Dylan are still very much an item.

It’s not uncommon for the Enquirer to target famous musicians. We debunked its story about Paul McCartney writing a diss track against ex-wife Heather Mills. McCartney has long since moved on from Mills and has no reason to give her any attention now.

It also claimed that Phil Collins would be dead by Christmas, but the “Against All Odds” singer is thankfully still with us. Don McLean collaborator Dolly Parton is a favorite target as well, with the trashy tabloid claiming that she was holding a vigil for her husband. Carl Dean is notoriously private, but Gossip Cop had enough evidence to debunk that story.

It’s rare to find a tabloid story that simply gives up halfway through, but that’s what this story about McLean and Dylan did. This day out left the “And I Love You So” singer totally unbothered, so you should completely disregard this story.

