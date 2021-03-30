‘American Pie’ Singer Don McLean Shelling Out $1 Million For Wedding To Playmate Girlfriend?

Is Don McLean planning a wedding with girlfriend and Playboy model Paris Dylan? One tabloid says he’s setting aside $1 million for a wedding. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘American Pie’ Guy’s $1M Wedding Cake!’

According to the National Enquirer, McClean wants to get married to Dylan and is setting aside $1 million to do just that. The two have dated for five years now, and sources say Dylan is “totally unconcerned by the enormous age gap between the two.” She’s happy to spend the rest of her life with him.

An insider says McLean is “spending an absolute fortune, giving Paris the best of the best in terms of the venue and the food and the one-of-a-kind dress.” Dylan has free reign to plan it, as one source says, “however she wants, and people are expecting a seriously over-the-top affair.”

Total 180

The Enquirer is drastically changing its story. Just last week it claimed McLean and Dylan’s love was on the rocks after the model was spotted with another man. Gossip Cop debunked that story because McLean was utterly unbothered and it was all part of a photoshoot for the model. This marriage story is the tabloid’s attempt at righting the ship.

No Wedding In The Works

The Enquirer spoke to McLean for this story, and he sang a slightly different tune. He said, “any man would be very lucky to marry” Dylan, but he isn’t planning a wedding at the moment. He did add “that could change at any time,” so this story could eventually come true.

This is in line with what McLean told People. The “Crying” singer said, “we have no plans to ever break up,” and added, “we are going to stay together and ride this pony as long as we can.” Obviously, McLean sees a long-term future with Dylan, but without a wedding actively in the works, this story must be false.

Other Phantom Weddings

This tabloid frequently promotes weddings that aren’t happening. It claimed Paris Jackson was secretly married.” A rep for Jackson told Gossip Cop that “Paris is not married, nor engaged.” It reported Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got married over a year before they actually did.

Gossip Cop busted its story about Garth Brooks performing at Chris Pratt’s wedding, but that simply did not happen. Weddings are always a hot tabloid topic, and the nearly 50 year age difference between McLean and Dylan makes them an easy topic for all manner of stories. No wedding is currently in the works, but that could always change.

