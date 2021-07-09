‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Already Dating Amid Divorce From Estranged Wife Jodi

Star of American Pickers Mike Wolfe and his estranged wife, Jodi Catherine Wolfe, recently revealed that they were divorcing after almost 10 years of marriage. Wolfe has evidently wasted no time getting back on the dating scene. His new love interest has a reality show background of her own, making her a good match for the History Channel star.

Mike Wolfe’s Divorce From Jodi Opens Door For New Romance

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Jodi Catherine Wolfe filed to divorce American Pickers star Mike Wolfe back in November 2020. The couple, who wed in 2012, had apparently been having problems for months before Jodi filed for divorce. She listed the date of their separation as June 2020. In the legal filing, Jodi listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The two share one child, a daughter, whom Jodi says lives with her.

Former Reality Star And Motorcycle Racer Is Wolfe’s New Love Interest

Now the gossip site reports that Wolfe has moved along from the split, and recently began seeing model Leticia Cline, who’s got a reality show past. She previously appeared on the WB dating show Beauty And The Geek. Though the exact date of their meeting is unknown, sources indicated to TMZ that they’ve been hanging out since at least April, with one source telling the gossip site the two are “pretty serious” about their relationship.

In fact, the two have been hanging out all around the country, with the new couple being seen at a Norfolk, Virginia printing shop where Cline customized a jacket. Cline’s even accompanied Wolfe on various shoots for American Pickers including in San Francisco. Photos show that Wolfe and Cline have been acquainted with each other for at least a few years.

She posted a photo of them posing together back in 2018, where she wrote a somewhat flirtatious caption, “Thanks Mike for another great day in my new favorite place @themuletowner I’ll let it slide that your floor was cluttered with old picks as long as you promise to clean the place up next time I’m in town.”

In addition to her work as a model for outlets like Playboy and Maxim, Cline also races motorcycles and has a clear love for Harley Davidson bikes. She also battled, and beat, cervical cancer. Something tells us that Mike Wolfe has met his match in the tough, blonde beauty.

