‘American Idol’ Renewed, But Will Ryan Seacrest Be Back As Host?

After hosting American Idol for 19 seasons, could Ryan Seacrest’s tenure be coming to an end? One tabloid is claiming low rating could lead producers to fire the TV personality. Gossip Cop investigates.

American Idol Singing The Blues?

The National Enquirer reported back in April that “American Idol could be on the chopping block!” The show lost two million viewers in seven weeks, leading the outlet to speculate that the show “cannot survive on its current budget.” This is where Ryan Seacrest comes in. According to an insider, “ABC has two options. Cancel the show or cut costs, which would mean hiring cheaper judges and a cheaper host to Ryan Seacrest. Both options are being explored.”

Renewed Again

While it is true American Idol viewership is down and it has lower ratings than its rival The Voice, ABC just renewed the singing competition for its 20th season. This means that the show’s budget will likely stay the same, if not grow, since Seacrest, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and in-house mentor Bobby Bones will all be returning. The show was canceled on FOX, its original network, in 2015 before returning to TV on ABC a few years later.

Gossip Cop can say this story is false. Using Seacrest’s image and name to promote a story that has nothing to do with him is low but not a surprising tactic for a tabloid. Whether or not the show will be renewed for a 21st season is yet to be seen, but the show gets to go on for another year.

Low Ratings Does Not Mean Cancellation

Gossip Cop has noticed tabloids like to say a show is being canceled whenever its ratings go down. This happened last week when the National Enquirer reported Wolf Blitzer was set to lose his show after his ratings fell. Not only was the claim false but The Situation Room host has managed to keep his ratings one of the highest in late night. In December, the Enquirer (notice a trend?) alleged that Conan O’Brien’s upcoming exit from his TBS show was not his choice, despite the host actively saying so and talking about his upcoming collaboration with HBO. It’s worth noting that you can’t be forced out of a company if the company you are moving to is the same company. This past March, the tabloid claimed that Jimmy Fallon was binge eating to deal with The Tonight Show’s low ratings. Gossip Cop busted those articles, meaning the Enquirer has no idea what’s going on in the TV world.

