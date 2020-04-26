American Idol Canceled Due To Poor Ratings?

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Last year, a tabloid claimed American Idol was getting canceled due to poor ratings. Gossip Cop investigated the sketchy story and found it was completely inaccurate. Now 365 days, it’s easy to see the bogus tabloid had no idea what it was talking about.

On April 26, 2019, the National Enquirer claimed American Idol was getting axed after just being rebooted. The reality-competition show returned in 2018 with three new judges, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan after it went on a hiatus in 2016. At the time, the reality show was on its second season when the Enquirer made it’s baseless allegations. An alleged insider told the Enquirer there wasn’t going to be a third season as “producers and crew are already sending out their resume.”

The so-called insider further contended Perry was “ready to go back to focusing on her music career,” also leading to the show’s cancellation. The publication’s entire story was false. The account came out a year ago and not only is the 19th season underway for American Idol but it has also started casting for the 20th season. Despite the current coronavirus epidemic, the long-running reality show is having contestants audition from home, which began earlier this month, and will continue until October of this year.

Additionally, the ratings for the program were not decreasing despite what the tabloid alleged. Furthermore, Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Perry and a source close to Seacrest who each confirmed the story was not true. The Enquirer was off-base with its claims. Since the show’s reboot, there have been various inaccurate stories about it.

In May 2018, we debunked the Enquirer for inaccurately stating Perry was being forced to apologize to Taylor Swift by American Idol producers. The phony publication asserted Perry only apologized to Swift after their feud because she felt “pressure” to make amends due to the show’s producers not wanting to start the second season with “unofficial Taylor ban.” Gossip Cop corrected the bogus article when it came out.

Just a few days later, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style, the Enquirer’s sister publication, for falsely stating American Idol was being canceled and that Swift was going to replace Perry. The article was completely fabricated. The story’s narrative came from a gossip blog, Naughty Gossip. Still, Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be incorrect. We also checked with a rep for Perry who confirmed the story was false.