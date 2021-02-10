Amber Rachdi From 'My 600-Lb. Life': Where Is She Now

Oregon native Amber Rachdi was 23 years old and 657 pounds when she appeared on Season 5 of My 600-lb Life. Obesity had always been a struggle for her—at 5, she weighed 160 pounds, and by 16, she had to be weighed on a scale designed for the wheelchair-bound. A bulk of her excess weight was carried in her legs, which made it difficult to walk or even stand for more than 30 minutes. She relied on a mobility scooter to get around and suffered from an intense amount of shame over her condition.