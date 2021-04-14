Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For the longest time I was a strict “try and buy at store” girl when it came to clothing. Owning everything from a small to XX-large, dealing with the frustrating world of women’s sizing meant online shopping for fashion was nearly impossible.

Yet in the past few years, out of need and convenience, I have been increasingly searching for clothing options online. And admittedly some of my favorite items have come from Amazon. But did you know the online shopping empire not only makes it easy to shop from a number of brands, but they have their own lines as well?

This past week, Amazon dropped their Wild Meadow fashion line which is full of causal, easy to wear outfits. From flowy dresses to breezy jumpsuits, every item features soft, stretchy fabrics that you’ll want to live in 24/7. The best part? Every item is under $30!

There’s plenty of great looks to choose from, like this on-point tie dye lounge set or a fun print on a cozy t-shirt dress.

Other style staples include a twist-tie front long sleeved shirt, an ankle-length jumpsuit with a stunning low tie back, and uber comfortable lightweight joggers.

With all the shopping convenience of Amazon.com, sizes ranging from xx-small to xx-large, and tons of fun colors and prints to choose from with each style, Wild Meadow fashion is a no brainer. Check out the full collection now on Amazon.com.

More Stylish Looks Perfect For Spring

Olivia Munn’s Knee High Boots And Short Shorts Is The Perfect Sexy Casual Spring Look

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Rebel Wilson’s Slimming Jumpsuit Is The Perfect Spring Look