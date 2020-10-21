Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava Phillippe Share Moving Posts In Wake Of Beloved Dog Pepper's Death News Reese Witherspoon And Daughter Ava Phillippe Share Moving Posts In Wake Of Beloved Dog Pepper's Death
Amanda Seyfried Posts Adorable New Photo Of Her Growing Family

Thomas Sadoski and Amanda Seyfried at a premiere in 2017
(Joe Seer/Shutterstock.com)

Amanda Seyfried is one proud mama! The 34-year-old Les Misérables actress, who gave birth to a beautiful baby boy last month, shared a sweet photo of her newborn son, her three-and-half-year-old daughter, Nina, and her adorable (and curious!) dog, Finn. Referring to Nina and the pooch, she posted the pic with the cute comment: “They love our new emoji!”

They love our new emoji ????

Seyfried and her husband, actor Thomas Sadoski, took fans by surprise when they announced the birth of their son in late September via the nonprofit organizations Inara and War Child, which provide assistance to children in war-torn areas. In a statement alongside a picture of the newborn, they wrote:

“Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man #Repost @thomas_sadoski ??? If you’re interested in helping out the (now) 4 of us would love it if everyone able could set up a monthly $4 (or $44!!) donation to BOTH of these incredible organizations that help make the world a better place for kids. Repost from @inaraorg & @warchildusa. We at War Child and INARA are so happy to be the first to announce that our board members Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski welcomed their second child into this world. ? ? Their statement:? “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives. With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”? @mingey @thomas_sadoski @inaraorg? ? ?#AmandaSeyfried #ThomasSadoski #BabyBorn #BabyAnnouncement #SecondChild #NewBorn #INARA #WarChild

Since making the big announcement, Seyfried has posted a number of sweet pregnancy pics to her Instagram feed. In one, her daughter is seen gently caressing her mamma’s big belly. In another, the Mean Girls alum shows off her enormous baby bump while lounging outdoors with her husband.

The Before

Another sweet Before #tbt

Seyfriend and Sadoski meet in 2015 while starring together in the off-Broadway play, The Way We Get By. The pair married in a secret ceremony in March of 2017, while the Mamma Mia! star was pregnant with their first child. Sadoski, 44, is best known for his roles in shows such as The Newsroom, Tommy, and Life in Pieces. He revealed the pair had eloped during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In addition to their son and daughter, the couple are also proud dog parents. Their lovable dog, Finn, has his very own Instagram account.

