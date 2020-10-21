Amanda Seyfried Posts Adorable New Photo Of Her Growing Family

Seyfriend and Sadoski meet in 2015 while starring together in the off-Broadway play, The Way We Get By. The pair married in a secret ceremony in March of 2017, while the Mamma Mia! star was pregnant with their first child. Sadoski, 44, is best known for his roles in shows such as The Newsroom, Tommy, and Life in Pieces. He revealed the pair had eloped during an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

In addition to their son and daughter, the couple are also proud dog parents. Their lovable dog, Finn, has his very own Instagram account.