Amal Clooney Warns Julia Roberts: ‘Hands Off’ George Clooney

Has Amal Clooney warned Julia Roberts to stay away from George Clooney? With Clooney and Roberts about to collaborate on a new film, one report claims Amal has already laid down the law. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Stay Away From George’

According to Woman’s Day, “Amal is on husband watch as George heads to Bali with Julia.” George Clooney is excited to work with Julia Roberts again on the upcoming romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, but Amal Clooney is apparently upset after learning she’s been told to stay away from the set. A source says, “George doesn’t want Amal to come along because he doesn’t want his wife and kids traveling in a global pandemic… but Amal suspects there might be more than just fatherly concern to this decision.”

An insider tells the outlet, “Amal has always kept a suspicious eye on Julia…and has never felt comfortable with how pally she is with George.” George seeks out Roberts “whenever there’s marriage trouble,” and he “jokes that ‘Julia is his shoulder to cry on.” Amal “finds it interesting that this casting has come at a time when everyone’s whispering about Julia’s own marriage to Danny Moder being on the rocks.”

Amal Clooney “doesn’t want to be that wife who turns up unexpectedly on set to make sure there’s no funny business going on,” the tabloid writes, so she wants to invite Roberts and Moder over for dinner. This would give her a chance to warn Roberts “to keep her hands off Amal’s man.” The article concludes by saying Amal was “hoping 2021 could be spent rolling the dice on trying for one more child,” but “with George away, the chances become slim.”

Both Marriages Are Healthy

George and Amal Clooney have made it very clear that they aren’t having more kids. Their marriage is as healthy as ever, and the same goes for the marriage between Roberts and Moder. Tabloids pick on the Ocean’s Eleven stars, but their marriages are far stronger than the tabloids would have you believe.

Production’s Barely Begun

Since the casting of Ticket to Paradise was announced, tabloids have wasted no time inventing drama between Amal Clooney and Julia Roberts. Gossip Cop already busted New Idea for claiming Roberts had personally banned Amal from the set so she could have George to herself. Amal isn’t “banned” from anything, because the movie hasn’t even started filming yet.

While Roberts and Clooney are set to reunite, it won’t actually happen for some time. Roberts is working with Sean Penn in Australia while Clooney working with Ben Affleck in Boston. This story of conflict between Roberts and Amal Clooney is as premature as it is unbelievable.

Roberts Likes Amal Clooney

Roberts and Clooney worked on Money Monster in 2016, while Amal and George were already married. During that press tour, Roberts was complimentary of Amal. She said Amal had “a beautiful, loving influence over” George. Since Roberts and Amal obviously aren’t in conflict, we can safely debunk this story.

More Tall Tales

Woman’s Day claimed the Clooneys were “on the brink of divorce” back in 2019, but no divorce ever came. It recently said they’d patched everything up and were having a surprise vow renewal, but that also never happened. Clearly, this isn’t the source to visit for accurate news on the Clooneys.

