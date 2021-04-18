Amal Clooney Warning George About His ‘Chemistry’ With Julia Roberts On Latest Project

George Clooney and Julia Roberts are set to work with each other later this year, and one outlet says that it could spell bad news for their respective spouses. In fact, the report argues that Amal Clooney is outright panicked over the two working together. Here’s what we know.

George Clooney Getting Too Friendly With Julia Roberts?

“George & Julia Juggle Jealousy!” says the National Enquirer. According to the magazine, Amal Clooney isn’t happy about her husband reuniting with Julia Roberts on the film Ticket to Paradise. “They’ve had a flirty dynamic from the jump, and it drives both of their spouses crazy with jealousy,” an insider reveals. “Amal has always been suspicious of George’s relationship with Julia — especially since she often came to George for advice when she had trouble with Danny. The last thing Danny and Amal want is George and Julia rediscovering their friendship while they spend months together on a faraway exotic movie set!”

The Enquirer adds that George “has been on thin ice” with Amal ever since he invited his parents to move in with them without asking Amal first. Additionally, Amal is still stressed from her husband’s medical emergency on the set of Midnight Sky. “Amal is fed up with George’s risk-taking and making selfish decisions with her input,” an insider explains.

The marital stress is apparently getting to dangerous levels in the Clooney household. “George and Julia know they have chemistry, and both of them want to use it to make a hit flick. They also enjoy each other’s company and are on their last nerve with their spouses,” the snitch concludes. “They want to do this — but they also both know they’re playing with fire!”

What’s Going On With George And Amal Clooney

Contrary to this tabloid’s claims, the Clooneys have actually never gotten along better. George himself told People that he and Amal haven’t fought over anything during the pandemic, which he admits has annoyed a few of their friends that haven’t had such a harmonious time. With no quarantine fights, that means there’s no stress or strain on their relationship. The tabloid alludes to a quarrel over George’s parents, but that fight just didn’t happen.

That being said, it’s still insulting to argue that Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer, is so nervous about her husband merely working with a married woman. George Clooney and Julia Roberts are actors and colleagues — that’s it. It’s kind of an actor’s job to look like they’ve got chemistry with their co-stars, so it’s bizarre to try and sell it as evidence of romance. Pairing up George Clooney and Julia Roberts is a common tactic for the tabloids, and it’s still dead wrong.

Then again, the Enquirer has never shied away from being lazy when it comes to the Clooneys. It falsely claimed that George had taken the kids and stormed out a while back, which obviously wasn’t true. The tabloid also made up a “love child scandal” for George Clooney, which was just plain silly. The veteran actor has been hard at work, but he has nothing to worry about when it comes to his home life.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Andrew ‘Homeless And Broke’ After Queen Elizabeth Disowned Him

Report: Marc Anthony Convinced Jennifer Lopez To Call Off Wedding To Alex Rodriguez

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Have ‘Tense’ Reunion After He Is Released From Jail