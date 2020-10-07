Amal Clooney Dumped By George On 5th Anniversary?

All Is Well In The Clooney Household

Gossip Cop did some digging and found other photos of Amal and George Clooney from the night in question. And, it was no surprise that the pair looked to be enjoying each other’s company. New Idea simply tried to create a bogus narrative with one unflattering photo of Amal Clooney, but that wasn’t going to happen on our watch. A year has passed since the tale came out and the Clooneys are still together. Of course, we’ve corrected several other inaccurate narratives about what the Clooneys did for their fifth anniversary from American tabloids. The pair had an uncomplicated dinner with friends. That’s it.