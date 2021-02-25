Amal And George Clooney Living Separate Lives Due To Busy Careers?

Last year, a tabloid claimed George and Amal Clooney had been “living separate lives.” Gossip Cop was weary of the report since we’ve often corrected rumors about the couple’s marriage. Now, we’re taking a look back at the story and where the two stand today.

George & Amal Clooney Decided To Separate?

On this day in 2020, Woman’s Day alleged that the Clooneys had barely seen one another in months after the two took a trip to New York in late 2019. A supposed insider revealed that things between the spouses were tense back then. The source stated, “Amal seemed very focused on her job as a guest professor at Columbia University, whereas George was on his own path, socializing with his mates and leaving the kids to the nanny when their mom was at work. Neither of them seemed happy with the other.”

The tipster further stated that the couple had since separated — adding that Amal was “spending time at their home in England juggling both her work and raising their twins”, while her husband hung out at their Lake Como villa, where there was a “revolving door of celebrity guests looking to party.” The sketchy source disclosed that the actor “didn’t understand why Amal doesn’t just cut back on her work and enjoy the high life with him. As they get older, the differences between them are becoming more and more obvious, and Amal’s not sure she likes where it’s going at all.”

George Clooney Wanted His Freedom Back?

Gossip Cop would like to note that the depiction of George Clooney being a “neglectful” husband and father doesn’t make sense. Still, the tabloid insisted that when the couple “separated,” Clooney was “enjoying the newfound freedom Amal was allowing by letting him stay in Como while she’s in the UK. In fact, he thought of suggesting that they make living apart for some of the year a permanent arrangement. If he doesn’t voice that idea, Amal will flip. She’ll end it for good. She’s not far from that already.”

The Report Couldn’t Be Further From The Truth

Gossip Cop wasted no time in busting the ridiculous report. George and Amal Clooney never separated. At the time, the actor was shooting the film The Midnight Sky, in London, and a spokesperson for George assured us that Amal was with him while he worked. Sure, the Clooneys each have demanding careers, but that doesn’t mean the pair separated or are having marital problems. The Michael Clayton star has constantly praised his wife, even most recently revealing that Amal Clooney changed his views on marriage and children.

George’s Love For Amal Clooney And Their Family

“There is no question that having Amal in my life changed everything for me. No question. It was the first time that everything that she did and everything about her was infinitely more important than anything about me,” the actor stated.

That doesn’t come off like someone who would want to take months away from his wife and children. Also, Woman’s Day has never been a trustworthy source. Gossip Cop has dismissed several reports from the tabloid before about the Clooneys. In 2019, the magazine alleged the Clooneys were on the brink of divorce. Last month, the publication asserted George and Amal Clooney had a surprise wedding. The outlet is all over the place with its narratives about the spouses, which is why it can’t be trusted.