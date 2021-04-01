Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Try’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Are George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, moving to LA so he can take a stab at a political career? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop wants to check in on the couple.

The Clooneys Leaving England?

One year ago, New Idea reported that the Clooney family had plans to leave their home in the UK so George could pursue a career in California politics. The article is all over the place in asserting its many claims.

According to the magazine, the Clooneys’ marriage had been on the rocks for quite some time. The article claims that the couple’s busy lives have kept them apart, and their marriage has been struggling to survive. The tabloid also reports that George wants another baby, but his wife has been reluctant.

So, why the move? According to the report, George wants to “throw his hat in the ring as a prospective governor of California,” and that’s the main reason the couple chose the state. Additionally, this move would be the Clooney’s last attempt to save their marriage. Finally, the publication speculates that they could be planning to join forces with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, whatever that entails.

Is it true the Clooneys are preparing to take the California political world by storm, and at the same time reignite the lost spark in their marriage? Not likely.

The Clooneys Stay At Home

Since the report was published twelve months ago, Clooney has made no bids for Governor of California, and his marriage to Amal hasn’t been suffering. Contrary to the magazine’s report that the couple was drifting apart, quarantine has given the family lots of time together.

Additionally, the magazine makes it seem like Clooney had attempted to get into politics before which is completely misleading. Clooney denied back in 2014 rumors that he was running for governor of California, and has expressed no interest in seeking political office. Also, there hasn’t been any news since the report substantially connecting the Clooneys to Prince Harry or Meghan Markle.

Furthermore, there hasn’t been any evidence that their marriage was ever in trouble. On the contrary, George Clooney recently sat down with TODAY to talk about his family life. In the interview, Clooney shared heartwarming details about being a father and even said that he hadn’t realized he wanted children until he “found the right person to have them with,” of course referencing his wife, Amal.

The Tabloid On The Clooneys

It’s hard to trust OK! to keep us updated on the Clooney’s. Gossip Cop has busted similar stories from this tabloid countless times before. Not long ago it claimed that the Clooneys’ friends were worried about their marriage, which Gossip Cop corrected at the time. The magazine also claimed recently that the couple was having another baby, which Gossip Cop found totally false. Clearly, we can’t take OK! magazine’s for their word when reporting on the couple.

