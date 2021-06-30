Allison Mack Sentenced In NXIVM Case And It’s Not As Long As It Could Have Been

Allison Mack, who was one of the leaders in the NXIVM cult, has been sentenced by a federal judge to three years in prison. The Smallville star pleaded guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy in 2019. The sentence could have been as long as 40 years behind bars, though sentencing guidelines recommend between 14 and 17 years. So why the light sentence for Mack?

There are a few reasons why the sentence is not as long as it could have been. She started working with prosecutors shortly before she pleaded guilty in their case against NXIVM’s founder Keith Raniere. Raniere was convicted last year to 120 years in federal prison on similar charges. According to those prosecutors, Mack provided “substantial assistance” in their case against Raniere, who was the ring-leader in the sex cult he hid as a self-help company. Mack was in the leadership of the cult, but it could be argued she was under the same spell, like everyone else in the cult, with their worship of Raniere.

Additionally, Allison Mack has, according to the court, made substantial changes to her life, disavowing Raniere and NXIVM and writing a letter of apology for the harm she caused, which included coercing women in the sex cult to brand themselves with what they claim and Raniere and Mack’s initials. Mack has been in home confinement since her guilty plea. It’s unclear when she will have to report to prison or if she the home detention will count towards her sentence. Mack has also been fined $20K and ordered to serve 1,000 hours of community service when she completes her sentence.

