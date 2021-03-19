Gossip Cop

News

Allison Janney Has A Theory About Why ‘Mom’ Was Cancelled

B
Brianna Morton
11:57 am, March 19, 2021
Allison Janney and Anna Faris address the audience at the People's Choice Awards
(Featureflash Photo Agency/Shutterstock.com)

Fans of the hit CBS sitcom Mom have been reeling over the news of the show’s imminent cancellation. Allison Janney recently revealed that she’s also been struggling with the fact that the show’s eighth season will be its last. She also shared her own theory about why the sitcom is coming to an end, and the departure of her former co-star Anna Faris had nothing to do with it. 

Allison Janney “Sad” Over ‘Mom’ Cancellation

In an interview with James Corden on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Allison Janney admitted she was disappointed that Season 8 will be the last for Mom. “I wish we had at least another year for the writers to have that much time to ramp up to the ending,” Janney explained. She thought that the popularity of the sitcom would convince the higher-ups to keep the show going, but that’s not how things turned out. 

Money To Blame For Show’s Ending?

As she films the last few episodes, Janney has apparently been reflecting back on reasons why Mom isn’t moving forward. “There are so many reasons behind that,” Janney said, “most of them probably money.” For the moment, she’s trying to soak up as many experiences on set with the cast and crew as possible.

How Does Anna Faris Factor In?

Interestingly, there was a report out of Life & Style last September that claimed Anna Faris abruptly departed the series because she was jealous of Janney. The tabloid insisted that Faris’ stated reason for leaving the show, to pursue other opportunities, was just to hide the fact that she resented playing “second fiddle” to Janney. 

By all accounts, the two women enjoyed working with each other, and Janney even gave Faris a shoutout after news of Mom’s cancellation broke. Gossip Cop reached out to Faris’ rep for more information, and we were told that there was no truth to the rumors. Any outlets trying to pit the two women against each other should definitely not be taken seriously.

